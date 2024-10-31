When is Diwali 2024? What to know about the celebrations

Billions of individuals all over the world this week shall be celebrating Diwali, often known as the competition of lights.

The annual vacation is widely known yearly, normally in late October or early November. Diwali is widely known in a number of Indian and South Asian religions, together with Hinduism and Sikhism.

In line with The Occasions of India, Diwali is critical as a result of it’s a “celebration of sunshine triumphing over darkness.”

This 12 months, Diwali coincides with Halloween, because it falls on Oct. 31, however the celebration lasts a number of days.

In line with Nationwide Geographic, Diwali is the largest and most necessary vacation in India. It is usually generally known as Deepawali or Dipavali.

Here is what to know.

When is Diwali?

Diwali is widely known for 5 days, in keeping with The Occasions of India. It started on Oct. 29 and can finish on Nov. 2.

The third day of the competition is an important, in keeping with Nationwide Geographic. In the course of the third day of Diwali, households collect collectively for Lakshmi puja, which is a prayer to Lakshmi, the Hindu goddess of prosperity.

This 12 months, Lakshmi puja shall be celebrated on Oct. 31.

Who celebrates Diwali?

Diwali is widely known by many South Asian religions, particularly Hinduism.

In line with Nationwide Geographic, different religions that remember Diwali embody Jainism and Sikhism. Some Buddhists in India have a good time Diwali as nicely.

Diwali traditions

Diwali is held on the evening of a brand new moon, which is why lights are necessary to have a good time it, in keeping with NPR.

Probably the most frequent traditions throughout Diwali is to gentle clay lamps and line them round your property. It’s believed that extra well-lit properties shall be visited by Lakshmi, the Hindu god of prosperity, per NPR.