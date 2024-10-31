When is Diwali 2024? What to know about the celebrations

When is Diwali 2024? What to know about the celebrations

by

Billions of individuals all over the world this week shall be celebrating Diwali, often known as the competition of lights.

The annual vacation is widely known yearly, normally in late October or early November. Diwali is widely known in a number of Indian and South Asian religions, together with Hinduism and Sikhism.

In line with The Occasions of India, Diwali is critical as a result of it’s a “celebration of sunshine triumphing over darkness.”

This 12 months, Diwali coincides with Halloween, because it falls on Oct. 31, however the celebration lasts a number of days.

In line with Nationwide Geographic, Diwali is the largest and most necessary vacation in India. It is usually generally known as Deepawali or Dipavali.

Here is what to know.

A devotee prepares to place oil lamps at a religious ceremony during the Diwali festival at Ponnambalavaneshwaram Hindu temple in Colombo, Sri Lanka November 12,2023.

When is Diwali?

Diwali is widely known for 5 days, in keeping with The Occasions of India. It started on Oct. 29 and can finish on Nov. 2.

The third day of the competition is an important, in keeping with Nationwide Geographic. In the course of the third day of Diwali, households collect collectively for Lakshmi puja, which is a prayer to Lakshmi, the Hindu goddess of prosperity.

Leave a Comment