When is Diwali 2024? What to know about Hindu festival of lights



Gentle up these lamps and convey out the flicker, it is time for Diwali.

Tens of millions of Hindus and South Asians around the globe are celebrating the Competition of Lights with events, dinners, meals and prayers beginning Thursday.

“One of the crucial-celebrated Hindu festivals, Diwali, or Deepavali, commemorates the victory of excellent over evil throughout the course of 5 days,” the Hindu American Basis says. “The phrase refers to rows of diyas — or clay lamps — that are put throughout properties and locations of worship.”

This is what it’s worthwhile to find out about Diwali.

A devotee prepares to place oil lamps at a religious ceremony during the Diwali festival at Ponnambalavaneshwaram Hindu temple in Colombo, Sri Lanka November 12,2023.

Diwali the ‘Competition of Lights’

The phrase Diwali is derived from the Sanskrit phrase Deepavali, which implies “row of lights,” that devotees mild outdoors their properties throughout the competition to characterize the sunshine that guards towards religious darkness and symbolize good over evil.

“The sunshine from these lamps symbolizes the illumination inside all of us, which may overcome ignorance, represented by darkness,” the Hindu American Basis says.

