When is Democratic National Convention: 2024 DNC dates, location

On the heels of President Joe Biden’s choice to finish his bid for reelection amid intense strain from scores of his personal social gathering leaders, all eyes at the moment are on Chicago the place the Democratic Nationwide Conference is ready to kick off subsequent month.

“I consider it’s in the perfect curiosity of my social gathering and my nation for me to face down and to focus solely on my duties as President for the remainder of my time period.” Biden, 81, launched in a letter addressed to People on Sunday.

Previous to his historic choice, Biden withstood requires him to step apart following his disastrous June 27 debate efficiency in opposition to former President Donald Trump.

The Republican Nationwide Conference ended Thursday night time in Milwaukee, the place Trump formally accepted the social gathering’s nomination and introduced Ohio Sen. JD Vance as his operating mate.

This is what we all know concerning the 2024 Democratic Nationwide Conference and who may probably change into the social gathering’s nominee.

When will Biden will deal with America?Nationwide deal with coming this week, president says

When is the 2024 DNC?

The DNC is slated to happen August 19 by August 22.

Prep for the polls:See who’s operating for president and evaluate the place they stand on key points in our Voter Information

Donald Trump berates Joe Biden:Prepares to marketing campaign in opposition to Kamala Harris

The place is the 2024 DNC?

The 2024 DNC can be held in Chicago. It is the primary time the conference can be held there since 1996, when former President Invoice Clinton was nominated for his second time period.

What occurs on the DNC?

Delegates for the Democratic Social gathering will journey to the DNC the place they are going to specific help for the social gathering’s nominee.

Democrats may find yourself selecting their nominee earlier than the conference. Previous to Biden’s announcement, the DNC had determined to substantiate their nominee throughout a digital roll name someday earlier than Aug. 7 to fulfill poll deadlines in a number of states.

DNC members are set to satisfy Wednesday to debate the subsequent steps within the nomination course of.

DNC digital voting set:Democrats to carry off on early digital nomination of President Biden amid social gathering outcry

Who may change into the nominee?

Biden’s announcement to drop out happened simply over 100 days out from the Nov. 5 election, when he deliberate to tackle Trump.

The president formally endorsed Vice President Kamala Harris as the subsequent Democratic nominee.

The marketing campaign previously generally known as Biden for President, in a submitting Sunday afternoon with the Federal Election Fee, modified its title to the Harris for President marketing campaign.

That makes Harris’ bid for the Democratic nomination official, along with her marketing campaign assuming management of Biden’s marketing campaign cash. It additionally permits Harris to start elevating cash for her personal presidential bid.

In a press release the identical day Biden made his historic announcement, former President Barack Obama praised Biden’s choice to finish his marketing campaign, saying he selflessly put America’s pursuits forward of his personal. Obama’s assertion made no point out of Harris, who is taken into account the frontrunner to switch Biden on the ticket.

Shortly after Biden introduced he was withdrawing from the presidential race, in a telephone interview with CNN, Trump mentioned he expects to run in opposition to Harris, and predicted he would win.

Who’re the opposite choices?

Along with Harris, California Gov. Gavin Newsom, Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear, Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker, Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro and Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg have all additionally been floated as potential replacements. All have been Biden supporters and marketing campaign surrogates who have been working to assist get him reelected.

Marianne Williamson is technically nonetheless within the race after unsuspending her marketing campaign in late February. Nevertheless, she has acquired zero delegates. Rep. Dean Phillips (D- MN) dropped out after Tremendous Tuesday, receiving 4 delegates general.

Contributing: Michael Collins, Joey Garrison and Victor Hagan

Natalie Neysa Alund is a senior reporter for USA TODAY. Attain her at [email protected] and comply with her on X @nataliealund.