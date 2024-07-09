When does ‘The Bachelorette’ start? How to watch the 2024 season

Jenn Tran’s season of “The Bachelorette” is lastly right here.
Jenn has already made historical past as the primary Asian American lead of the Bachelor franchise. Will her season be simply as iconic?
Jenn is a 26-year-old doctor assistant scholar from New Jersey, at present residing in Miami.
She is of Vietnamese descent and is bilingual. Based on a press launch from ABC, Jenn loves studying, paddleboarding and touring. She is on the lookout for somebody with an enormous persona and cheeky banter. Somebody she feels is 100% her excellent match.
Jenn was one the ultimate six ladies on Joey Graziadei’s season of “The Bachelor” however now she can have management over her journey to search out love.
Want a break? Play the USA TODAY Every day Crossword Puzzle.
A listing of potential love pursuits for her was launched on the finish of March and one contestant is from Arizona. Will he stand out or be despatched house on Evening 1?
Right here’s the right way to watch “The Bachelorette” 2024.
When is the subsequent season of ‘The Bachelorette’?
“The Bachelorette” Season 21 will premiere on Monday, July 8, 2024.
What time is ‘The Bachelorette’ on tonight?
You possibly can watch “The Bachelorette” at 7 p.m. Arizona time
How lengthy is ‘The Bachelorette’ episode?
The primary episode of “The Bachelorette” Season 21 can be two hours lengthy, from 7-9 p.m. MST.
The place to observe ‘The Bachelorette’ dwell?
“The Bachelorette” airs on ABC15 in metro Phoenix or in your native ABC community.
Methods to stream ‘The Bachelorette’?
Episode 1 of “The Bachelorette” can be accessible to view on Hulu at 3 a.m. MST on Tuesday, July 9.
A subscription to Hulu prices $7.99 a month (or $79.99/12 months) for the ad-supported plan. College students can get Hulu with adverts for $1.99 a month and Hulu with no adverts prices $17.99 a month.
The summer season of affection:Future and Catherine carry the AZ warmth to Casa Amor on ‘Love Island USA’ 2024
‘Bachelorette’ 2024 contestants
Listed below are the 25 contestants on Jenn Tran’s season of “The Bachelorette”:
- Aaron, 29, from Tulsa, Oklahoma. @erbyderby
- Austin, 28, from San Diego. @austinotterpop
- Brendan, 29, from Vancouver, British Columbia. @brendanbarnum
- Brett, 28, from Manheim, Pennsylvania. @brett_harris57
- Brian, 32, from Boynton Seashore, Florida.
- Dakota, 27, from Paradise Valley, Arizona.
- Devin, 27, from Houston. @devin.strader
- Dylan, 24, from Elk Grove, California. @dylanbuckor
- Grant, 30, from Houston.
- Hakeem, 29, from Schaumburg, Illinois. @hakeemthedream19
- Jahaan, 28, from New York Metropolis. @jah_aan
- Jeremy, 29, from New York Metropolis. @j___way
- John, 25, from Delray Seashore, Florida.
- Jonathon, 27, from Los Angeles.
- Kevin, 35, from Denver. @kevmcdev
- Marcus, 31, from Raleigh, North Carolina. @marcus__edward
- Marvin, 28, from Santa Monica, California.
- Matt, 27, from Atlanta. @mattarnold74
- Moze, 25, from Albany, New York. @moze.harmful
- Ricky, 28, from Miami. @rickymarinez
- Sam M., 26, from Myrtle Seashore, South Carolina. @sam.mckinney.23
- Sam N., 26, from Carlsbad, California. @samnejad_
- Spencer, 30, from Dallas. @spencer.conley
- Thomas, 31, from Tucker, Georgia. @the_thomaswin
- Tomas, 26, from Toronto. @tzzano
Attain the reporter at [email protected]. Comply with @dina_kaur on X, previously generally known as Twitter.
Assist native journalism. Subscribe to azcentral.com at the moment.