When does ‘The Bachelorette’ start? How to watch the 2024 season

Jenn Tran’s season of “The Bachelorette” is lastly right here.

Jenn has already made historical past as the primary Asian American lead of the Bachelor franchise. Will her season be simply as iconic?

Jenn is a 26-year-old doctor assistant scholar from New Jersey, at present residing in Miami.

She is of Vietnamese descent and is bilingual. Based on a press launch from ABC, Jenn loves studying, paddleboarding and touring. She is on the lookout for somebody with an enormous persona and cheeky banter. Somebody she feels is 100% her excellent match.

Jenn was one the ultimate six ladies on Joey Graziadei’s season of “The Bachelor” however now she can have management over her journey to search out love.

A listing of potential love pursuits for her was launched on the finish of March and one contestant is from Arizona. Will he stand out or be despatched house on Evening 1?

Right here’s the right way to watch “The Bachelorette” 2024.

When is the subsequent season of ‘The Bachelorette’?

“The Bachelorette” Season 21 will premiere on Monday, July 8, 2024.

What time is ‘The Bachelorette’ on tonight?

You possibly can watch “The Bachelorette” at 7 p.m. Arizona time

How lengthy is ‘The Bachelorette’ episode?

The primary episode of “The Bachelorette” Season 21 can be two hours lengthy, from 7-9 p.m. MST.

The place to observe ‘The Bachelorette’ dwell?

“The Bachelorette” airs on ABC15 in metro Phoenix or in your native ABC community.

Methods to stream ‘The Bachelorette’?

Episode 1 of “The Bachelorette” can be accessible to view on Hulu at 3 a.m. MST on Tuesday, July 9.

A subscription to Hulu prices $7.99 a month (or $79.99/12 months) for the ad-supported plan. College students can get Hulu with adverts for $1.99 a month and Hulu with no adverts prices $17.99 a month.

‘Bachelorette’ 2024 contestants

Listed below are the 25 contestants on Jenn Tran’s season of “The Bachelorette”:

Aaron, 29, from Tulsa, Oklahoma. @erbyderby

Austin, 28, from San Diego. @austinotterpop

Brendan, 29, from Vancouver, British Columbia. @brendanbarnum

Brett, 28, from Manheim, Pennsylvania. @brett_harris57

Brian, 32, from Boynton Seashore, Florida.

Dakota, 27, from Paradise Valley, Arizona.

Devin, 27, from Houston. @devin.strader

Dylan, 24, from Elk Grove, California. @dylanbuckor

Grant, 30, from Houston.

Hakeem, 29, from Schaumburg, Illinois. @hakeemthedream19

Jahaan, 28, from New York Metropolis. @jah_aan

Jeremy, 29, from New York Metropolis. @j___way

John, 25, from Delray Seashore, Florida.

Jonathon, 27, from Los Angeles.

Kevin, 35, from Denver. @kevmcdev

Marcus, 31, from Raleigh, North Carolina. @marcus__edward

Marvin, 28, from Santa Monica, California.

Matt, 27, from Atlanta. @mattarnold74

Moze, 25, from Albany, New York. @moze.harmful

Ricky, 28, from Miami. @rickymarinez

Sam M., 26, from Myrtle Seashore, South Carolina. @sam.mckinney.23

Sam N., 26, from Carlsbad, California. @samnejad_

Spencer, 30, from Dallas. @spencer.conley

Thomas, 31, from Tucker, Georgia. @the_thomaswin

Tomas, 26, from Toronto. @tzzano

