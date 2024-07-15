When does Team USA men’s basketball play next? Olympics showcase info, more

Stephen Curry #4 and LeBron James #6 of america put together to throw balls to followers as they depart the court docket after being interviewed following the crew’s 86-72 victory over Canada of their exhibition sport forward of the Paris Olympic Video games at T-Cell Enviornment on July 10, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Ethan Miller/Getty Photographs



The Staff USA males’s basketball street to the Paris Olympics 2024 has begun. Probably NBA followers’ final likelihood to see Golden State Warriors star Steph Curry, Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James and Boston Celtics star Jayson Tatum taking part in for a similar crew, Staff USA has already begun to play in showcases because the crew paves the way in which to go for gold in Paris this summer time.

With a lot expertise on the Staff USA roster, the Olympics showcase video games are to not be missed. Maintain studying to learn the way and when to look at the boys’s Olympic basketball showcase video games.

How and when to look at the Staff USA Olympic showcase

Under is the Staff USA Olympic showcase schedule. All instances Japanese.

Monday, July 15

Staff USA vs. Australia from Abu Dhabi (12 p.m.) on FS1

Wednesday, July 17

Staff USA vs. Serbia from Abu Dhabi (12 p.m.) on FS1

Saturday, July 20

Staff USA vs. South Sudan from London (3 p.m.) on Fox

Monday, July 22

Staff USA vs. Germany from London (3 p.m.) on Fox

Methods to watch the Staff USA Olympic showcase video games with out cable

In case your cable subscription would not carry the Fox household of channels, or when you’ve reduce the twine along with your cable firm, you possibly can nonetheless watch Staff USA’s street to the Paris Summer time Video games. Under are the platforms on which you’ll watch the Staff USA Olympic showcase video games with out cable.

Save $30 on Sling TV: Essentially the most cost-effective strategy to stream the 2024 All-Star Sport

Some of the cost-effective methods to stream as we speak’s sport is thru a subscription to Sling TV. To look at the Staff USA Olympic showcase video games and all of the top-tier sports activities and content material airing this summer time, you may want a subscription to the Orange + Blue tier.

Sling’s Orange + Blue tier prices $60 monthly, however the platform is presently providing half off the primary month of any pricing tier, making the Orange + Blue tier $30 for the primary month. You may cancel anytime.

Word: As a result of Sling TV would not carry CBS, you will not have the ability to watch CBS-aired programming like subsequent yr’s NFL video games on CBS. To look at these video games, plus PGA golf, UEFA Champions League and extra reside sports activities, we suggest you additionally subscribe to Paramount+ with Showtime. Paramount+ with Showtime prices $12 monthly after a one-week free trial.

CBS Necessities and Paramount+ with Showtime are each subsidiaries of Paramount.

High options of Sling TV Orange + Blue tier:

Sling TV can be our best choice to stream network-aired Paris Olympic occasions .

. There are 46 channels to look at in whole, together with ABC, NBC and Fox (the place accessible).

You get entry to NHL video games airing on TNT and TBS, which Fubo would not carry.

All subscription tiers embody 50 hours of cloud-based DVR storage.

Watch the Staff USA Olympic showcase video games at no cost with Fubo



You may watch the Staff USA Olympic showcase on Fubo. Fubo is a sports-centric streaming service that provides entry to native community associates, ESPN and extra. To look at Staff USA’s video games at no cost, begin a seven-day free trial of Fubo. You may start watching instantly in your TV, cellphone, pill or pc. Along with the X Video games, you may have entry to NFL soccer, MLB, NBA, NASCAR, MLS and worldwide soccer video games. Fubo’s Professional Tier is priced at $80 monthly after your free seven-day trial.

Sports activities followers will wish to take into account including on the $7.99 monthly Fubo Additional bundle, which incorporates MLB Community, NBA TV, NHL Community, Tennis Channel, SEC Community and extra channels with reside video games. Or improve to the Fubo Elite tier and get all of the Fubo Additional channels, plus the power to stream in 4K, beginning at $90 monthly ($70 for the primary month).

High options of FuboTV Professional Tier:

There aren’t any contracts with Fubo, you possibly can cancel anytime.

The Professional tier contains over 180 channels, so there’s one thing for everybody to get pleasure from.

Fubo contains most channels you may want to look at reside sports activities, together with CBS (not accessible via Sling TV).

All tiers include 1,000 hours of cloud-based DVR recording.

Stream in your TV, cellphone, pill and different units.

Hulu + Dwell TV/ESPN+ bundle: Watch the Staff USA Olympic showcase video games reside at no cost

You may watch Staff USA with the Hulu + Dwell TV/ESPN+ bundle. The bundle options 95 channels, together with ABC, TNT, TBS, native community associates and ESPN. It additionally contains the ESPN+ streaming service. Limitless DVR storage can be included. Watch the X Video games, MLB this season and network-aired NFL video games subsequent season with Hulu + Dwell TV/ESPN+ bundle.

Hulu + Dwell TV comes bundled with ESPN+ and Disney+. It is priced at $77 monthly after a three-day free trial.

Watch the Staff USA Olympic showcase video games with a digital HDTV antenna

Amazon



You can too watch Staff USA video games airing on community TV with an reasonably priced indoor antenna, which pulls in native over-the-air HDTV channels reminiscent of CBS, NBC, ABC, Fox, PBS, Univision and extra. Here is the kicker: There isn’t any month-to-month cost.

For anybody dwelling in {a partially} blocked-off space (these close to mountains or first-floor flats), a digital TV antenna could not choose up a superb sign — or any sign in any respect. However for a lot of properties, a digital TV antenna gives a significantly cheap strategy to watch sports activities with out paying a cable firm. Indoor TV antennas also can present some much-needed TV backup if a storm knocks out your cable.

This ultra-thin, multi-directional Mohu Leaf Supreme Professional digital antenna with a 65-mile vary can obtain lots of of HDTV channels and might filter out mobile and FM indicators. It delivers a high-quality image in 1080p HDTV, top-tier sound and contains a 12-foot digital coax cable.

This antenna is presently $56, diminished from $70 with coupon.

Staff USA Olympic roster

The next NBA superstars are taking part in for Staff USA within the Paris Olympics this yr.