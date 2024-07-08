When Does Shark Week 2024 Start?

Shark Week is again — and it’s de-fin-itely well worth the wait.

The annual week-long Discovery Channel celebration options varied shark-related programming. The 2024 occasion, which marks Shark Week’s thirty sixth anniversary, is hosted by John Cena and can embrace 21 hours of latest exhibits.

“I normally do Shark Week from my sofa — with plenty of snacks, however this yr I’m past excited to host the week devoted to the endlessly fascinating, motion heroes of the Ocean,” Cena mentioned in a June press launch. “It’s a wild week of surprising new footage, new discoveries, and much and plenty of tooth.”

Shark Week first premiered in 1988, the saltwater suspense has been must-see TV ever since. In 2017, Michael Phelps even got here out of aggressive swimming retirement to face off towards a digital model of a terrific white shark for the community’s programming. (Spoiler alert: the Olympic athlete misplaced by two seconds.)

Preserve scrolling down for every little thing to learn about Shark Week 2024:

When Does Shark Week 2024 Begin?

Shark Week kicks off on Sunday, July 7 at 8 p.m. ET.

Who Is Internet hosting Shark Week 2024?

Cena introduced he was internet hosting Shark Week in Might. “The return of summer time can solely imply one factor … the return of #SharkWeek! Thrilled to be this yr’s host for all of the enjoyable (and fins)! @Discovery,” he wrote through X on the time, republishing Shark Week’s promotional video.

Cena will “information viewers by means of 21 hours of latest programming and preview every night time’s high moments alongside interviews with fan favourite shark specialists,” per the June press launch.

The place Can Shark Week 2024 Be Watched?

Followers of Shark Week can watch on Discovery Channel, or stream on Max.

What Is the Shark Week 2024 Schedule?

Sunday, July 7

8 p.m. ET: Stomach of the Beast: Larger and Bloodier

9 p.m. ET: Jaws vs. Leviathan

10 p.m. ET: Makozilla

11 p.m. ET: Sydney Harbor Shark Invasion

Monday, July 8

8 p.m. ET: Huge Shark Vitality

9 p.m. ET: Shark Frenzy: Mating Video games

10 p.m. ET: Nice White Serial Killer: Sea of Blood

Tuesday, July 9

8 p.m. ET: Deadliest Chew

9 p.m. ET: 6000 LB Shark

10 p.m. ET: Monster Hammerheads: Species X

Wednesday, July 10

8 p.m. ET: Nice White North

9 p.m. ET: Expedition Unknown: Shark vs Nazis in Paradise

10 p.m. ET: Alien Sharks: Ghosts of Japan

Thank You! You might have efficiently subscribed.

Thursday, July 11

8 p.m. ET: Monsters of Oz

9 p.m. ET: Caught! When Sharks Assault

10 p.m. ET: Nice White Hazard Zone

Friday, July 12

8 p.m. ET: The Actual Sharkano

9 p.m. ET: Sharks of the Useless Zone

10 p.m. ET: Shark Assault Island

Saturday, July 13

8 p.m. ET: Sharktopia

9 p.m. ET: Mothersharker: Hammer Time