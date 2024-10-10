When Does ‘Outer Banks’ Season 4, Part 2 Drop On Netflix? Full Release Schedule

Outer Banks. (L to R) Chase Stokes as John B, Madelyn Cline as Sarah Cameron in episode 404 of Outer … [+] Banks. Cr. Jackson Lee Davis/Netflix © 2024 JACKSON LEE DAVIS/NETFLIX

The seek for pirate Blackbeard’s misplaced treasure is on. Netflix’s Outer Banks is again for its fourth season—and rather a lot has gone down with the Pogues within the first 5 episodes. When you’ve completed half one, learn on to study when the Outer Banks Season 4, Half 2, will probably be launched on Netflix.

Season 3 concluded with an 18-month time soar after the Pogues efficiently found the gold in El Dorado. Whereas nonetheless grappling with the deaths of Ward (Charles Esten) and Large John (Charles Halford), they had been approached by Wes Genrette (David Jensen), who introduced them with a suggestion to assist discover Blackbeard’s treasure.

In the meantime, the fourth season opens by taking viewers again to the occasions main as much as that second. The Pogues have created a secure haven, “Poguelandia 2.0,” the place they run a bait, sort out, and constitution tour store—they usually’re swimming in money.

However because the present’s co-creator Josh Pate instructed TVLine, John B. & Co. “are youngsters, they usually’re knuckleheads generally, so that they don’t handle [their funds] as properly. They shoot themselves within the foot a bit bit, too.”

“JJ with cash is sort of a child who’s by no means been capable of have sweet his complete life, and has been given a Pink Bull,” his portrayer Rudy Pankow instructed the positioning, including that it doesn’t take lengthy earlier than the “Most More likely to Go Rogue Pogue” begins spiraling. “He’s on the market simply bouncing off partitions.”

Ultimately, the crew begins experiencing monetary setbacks, which leads John B, Sarah, Kiara, JJ, Pope, and Cleo to take Wes up on his supply “and are drawn again into the “G” sport for a complete new journey.” Right here’s when the ultimate 5 Outer Banks Season 4 episodes will land on Netflix.

When Does The Outer Banks Season 4, Half 2 Come Out On Netflix?

Outer Banks. (L to R) Carlacia Grant as Cleo, Rudy Pankow as JJ, Jonathan Daviss as Pope in episode … [+] 401 of Outer Banks. Cr. Jackson Lee Davis/Netflix ę 2024 JACKSON LEE DAVIS/NETFLIX

The Outer Banks Season 4, Half 2, will probably be launched on November 7, 2024, at 3:00 a.m. ET / midnight PT on Netflix.

How Many Episodes Are In The Outer Banks Season 4?

Outer Banks. (L to R) Jonathan Daviss as Pope, Carlacia Grant as Cleo in episode 401 of Outer Banks. … [+] Cr. Jackson Lee Davis/Netflix © 2024 JACKSON LEE DAVIS/NETFLIX

Season 4 of the Outer Banks has 10 episodes cut up into two components. Whereas the earlier three seasons additionally had 10 episodes, that is the primary time the sequence will observe Netflix’s two-part launch technique, just like different exhibits like Emily in Paris, Bridgerton, Stranger Issues, and The Witcher.

What Is The Outer Banks Season 4 Launch Schedule?

Outer Banks. (L to R) Rudy Pankow as JJ, Madison Bailey as Kiara, Madelyn Cline as Sarah Cameron, … [+] Chase Stokes as John B, Carlacia Grant as Cleo, Jonathan Daviss as Pope in episode 401 of Outer Banks. Cr. Jackson Lee Davis/Netflix © 2024 JACKSON LEE DAVIS/NETFLIX

Netflix will launch the fourth season of the Outer Banks in two components. The primary 5 episodes premiered on October 10, whereas the remaining 5 will drop on November 7. Take a look at the total Season 4 launch schedule with episode titles, under.

Half I: October tenth, 2024 at 3:00 a.m. EDT / 12:00 a.m. PT

Episode 1: “The Enduro”

“The Enduro” Episode 2: “Blackbeard”

“Blackbeard” Episode 3: “The Lupine Corsairs”

“The Lupine Corsairs” Episode 4: “The Swell”

“The Swell” Episode 5: “Albatross”

Half II: November seventh, 2024 at 3:00 a.m. EDT / 12:00 a.m. PT

Episode 6: “The City Council”

“The City Council” Episode 7: “Moms and Fathers

“Moms and Fathers Episode 8: “Resolution Day”

“Resolution Day” Episode 9: “The Storm”

“The Storm” Episode 10: “The Blue Crown”

The primary a part of Outer Banks is streaming on Netflix. Watch the official trailer for Season 4 under.