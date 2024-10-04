When do we fall back? Why the time change?

by

Daylight Saving Time is coming to a detailed with the arrival of fall, and the time to show clocks again is barely a month away.

This is when daylight saving time ends, why clocks fall again, the Sunshine Safety Act and extra.

This is what you have to know:

When does 2024 daylight financial savings time change fall again within the U.S.?

States collaborating in daylight saving time flip their clocks again when it formally ends on the primary Sunday of November yearly.

