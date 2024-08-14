When Do New Episodes Air?

Vince Vaughn’s newest undertaking Dangerous Monkey, which the star government produced for Apple TV+ alongside Invoice Lawrence (Ted Lasso, Shrinking) will carry comedy to a homicide thriller set in Florida.

The collection relies on Carl Hiaasen’s (Hoot, Scat, Chomp) best-selling ebook. Vaughn will probably be accompanied by traditional Florida personalities and, sure, a nasty monkey, as he investigates what led to the severed human arm. After the premiere, the collection will unfold weekly on Apple TV+.

Learn on for particulars concerning the forged, present launch schedule and extra:

When does Dangerous Monkey premiere?

The Vince Vaughn collection lands on Apple TV+ on Wednesday, August 14 with two episodes.

Are new episodes streaming weekly or ? When do they arrive on Apple TV+?

New episodes of the present will arrive weekly after the primary two debuts. Every new episode will arrive on the streamer at midnight on Wednesdays, or the start of Thursdays relying on the way you take a look at it.

What number of episodes of Dangerous Monkey are there?

The present will unfold in ten episodes. Discover the complete launch schedule under:

Wednesday, August 14: Episode 1 & Episode 2

Wednesday, August 21: Episode 3

Wednesday, August 28: Episode 4

Wednesday, September 4: Episode 5

Wednesday, September 11: Episode 6

Wednesday, September 18: Episode 7

Wednesday, September 25: Episode 8

Wednesday, October 2: Episode 9

Wednesday, October 9: Episode 10

What’s Dangerous Monkey about?

Andrew Yancy (Vaughn), a former Miami police officer who has been let go, now works as a well being inspector within the Florida Keys, however a change indifferent human arm found by vacationers permits him to analyze a homicide and get his outdated job again.

Who’s in Dangerous Monkey?

Alongside Vaughn, L. Scott Caldwell, Rob Delaney, Meredith Hagner, Natalie Martinez, Alex Moffat, Michelle Monaghan, Ronald Peet, Jodie Turner-Smith and Victor Turpin will characteristic within the present. Visitor stars will embody John Ortiz, Zach Braff and singer Charlotte Lawrence (daughter of EP Invoice Lawrence) in her tv debut.

