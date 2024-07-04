What’s open and closed on July 4th? See which stores and restaurants are operating today.

July 4th has arrived and thousands and thousands of individuals plan to have a good time the nation’s independence just by having enjoyable with household and buddies.
For a lot of Individuals, the festivities will most definitely embody internet hosting a barbecue or attending one. However in case you’re brief on burger buns or seeking to eat out, no worries, many retailers shall be open.
This is an inventory of what’s and is not open on the Fourth of July.
What locations are open on July 4th 2024?
Retailers
- Academy Sports activities + Outside
- Barnes & Noble
- Bass Professional Outlets
- Mattress Bathtub & Past
- Greatest Purchase
- BJ’s Wholesale Membership
- Cabela’s
- Crate & Barrel
- CVS
- Greenback Normal
- Greenback Tree
- Household Greenback
- Meals Lion
- Guitar Heart
- Dwelling Depot
- HomeGoods
- Kohl’s
- Krogers and its community of grocery shops — together with Ralphs, King Soopers, Metro Market, Decide’n Save and extra
- Lowe’s
- Macy’s
- Marshalls
- Menards
- Michaels
- Petco
- Publix
- REI
- Ceremony Help
- Sam’s Membership
- Sephora
- T.J. Maxx
- Goal
- Dealer Joe’s
- Tractor Provide Firm
- Walgreens
- Walmart
- Entire Meals
Eating places, fast-food chains open on July 4th 2024
- Bahama Breeze
- Bob Evans
- Buffalo Wild Wings
- Burger King
- Chili’s
- Chipotle
- Chick-fil-A
- Cracker Barrel
- Chilly Stone Creamery
- Dairy Queen
- Denny’s
- Dunkin’
- Golden Corral
- IHOP
- Olive Backyard
- Pizza Hut
- Popeyes
- Ruby Tuesday
- TGI Fridays
- Sonic
- Subway
- Waffle Home
Locations with particular hours of operation on July 4th 2024
- Applebee’s
- Aldi
- Ace {Hardware}
- Foot Locker
- GameStop
- IKEA
- Previous Navy
- Starbucks
- Wendy’s
What locations are closed on July 4th 2024?
- Costco
- Pure Grocers
- UPS
- FedEx
- Authorities workplaces
- Submit workplaces
- Courts
- Colleges
- U.S. inventory markets
- Banks