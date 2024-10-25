What’s next for the Menendez brothers?

Menendez brothers: Homicide case that has divided America takes new flip

Erik and Lyle Menendez, two brothers convicted of murdering their mother and father greater than three a long time in the past, are seemingly to maneuver one step nearer to being launched from jail. The brothers are at present serving life in jail with out the potential of parole in California. However on Friday a Los Angeles County district legal professional is ready to advocate their resentencing in entrance of a choose, arguing for a lesser sentence for the 2. Whereas it’s a important growth in a case that has gripped the nation, it’s one step on what may very well be a protracted street. And never everyone seems to be joyful on the prospect of them doubtlessly regaining their freedom.

What occurs subsequent?

Friday’s submitting will present the premise for the district legal professional workplace’s argument to a choose on why the brothers ought to be re-sentenced. The following step is to schedule a re-sentencing listening to, the place a choose will hear arguments for and in opposition to the change. The workplace of George Gascón, the Los Angeles County district legal professional, is asking they be sentenced for homicide. Underneath Californian regulation – primarily based on the age they have been on the time of the crimes – that might make them “eligible for parole instantly,” the district legal professional mentioned at a information convention Thursday. His workplace says they hope to schedule the listening to someday within the subsequent 30-45 days and say it’s potential Lyle and Erik Menendez might attend the continuing. The listening to is more likely to be contentious. Mr Gascón famous that this case has divided his workplace and members of his workers may argue in opposition to him in courtroom. If the listening to ends in a choose approving the brand new sentence, consideration will shift to the California parole board. The board will look at the case and whether or not the Menendez brothers are a menace to society if they’re launched. Even when the board approves their launch, Governor Gavin Newsom may determine to halt proceedings.

Watch: LA prosecutor recommends resentencing Menendez brothers

What has the Menendez household been saying?

Earlier this month, greater than two dozen members of the Menendez household issued a public plea for Erik and Lyle to be launched 35 years after killing their mother and father, Jose and Kitty Menendez. These members of the family alleged the boys endured horrific sexual abuse by the hands of their father and are usually not a menace to society. Kitty Menendez’s sister, Joan Anderson VanderMolen, argued “the entire world wasn’t able to imagine that the boys may very well be raped, or that younger males may very well be victims of sexual violence”. She mentioned that now “we all know higher” and “a jury at this time would by no means ship such a harsh sentence”. However the household is not in complete settlement. A lawyer for Kitty Menendez’s brother, Milton Andersen, referred to as the brothers “cold-blooded” and mentioned their “actions shattered their household and left a path of grief that has persevered for many years.” “Jose was shot six occasions, and Kitty was shot ten occasions, together with a shot to her face after Erik reloaded.” Mr Andersen believes his nephews ought to keep in jail for his or her “heinous act”, in keeping with his lawyer, Kathy Cady.

Why is that this occurring – 35 years after the killings?

Neama Rahmani, a prison defence legal professional and former federal prosecutor, advised the BBC {that a} “excellent storm of PR and politics” has led to the Menendez brothers having an actual shot at freedom. He famous the latest consideration the case has gotten from celebrities, a Netflix drama and docuseries on the case, and an “embattled” district legal professional vying to stay in workplace. “You are by no means going to see one other case like this. It is a unicorn.” The Menendez brothers filed a movement in Could 2023 detailing new proof of their case and requesting their convictions be vacated. Mr Gascón mentioned his workplace had been reviewing the case for greater than a 12 months, however he mentioned he made the choice to advocate their resentencing Thursday, solely an hour earlier than holding a extremely publicised information convention on the landmark case. The choice was introduced 12 days earlier than election day, during which Mr Gascón is operating for re-election as Los Angeles county district legal professional and is down by 30 factors in some polls. He has denied his announcement was political and mentioned it was a long-time coming. The choice additionally got here amid renewed consideration within the case spurred by a new Netflix drama, Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story in addition to the discharge of docudrama, The Menendez Brothers. The collection launched the case to a brand new era and garnered consideration from celebrities – together with Kim Kardashian and Rosie O’Donnell – who referred to as for the brothers to be launched.

Why did the Menendez brothers kill their mother and father?