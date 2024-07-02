What’s next for the Karen Read case? How a retrial could work

Editor’s Be aware: That is an excerpt from WBUR’s day by day morning publication, WBUR In the present day. In the event you like what you learn and wish it in your inbox, enroll right here.

Hung jury: A mistrial was declared yesterday within the Karen Learn homicide case, after jurors insisted they had been unable to succeed in a unanimous verdict (regardless of a number of tries). Learn, a 44-year-old Mansfield resident, had been accused by prosecutors of drunkenly hitting and killing her Boston police officer boyfriend, John O’Keefe, along with her automobile in Canton. Nonetheless, her protection crew solid doubt on that story, suggesting Learn was being framed by O’Keefe’s regulation enforcement colleagues. The case and conspiracy concept — mixed with inappropriate texts, Learn’s diehard supporters and small-town feuds — led to nationwide protection all through the two-month trial and gripped some so carefully that even the courtroom ceiling fan grew to become a minor superstar. (In the event you’re one of many few who haven’t been following, right here’s a great way to catch up.)

Now what? Prosecutors have a number of choices following a hung jury mistrial. They may drop the costs, try and strike a plea deal or search a re-trial. Norfolk County District Lawyer Michael Morrissey’s workplace mentioned in an announcement they’re planning to take that third route: “The Commonwealth intends to re-try the case.”

How does a retrial work? There could be a brand new jury, and attorneys might current new proof. Prosecutors might additionally pursue completely different or lesser fees. (Within the first trial, Learn was charged with second-degree homicide, manslaughter whereas working a automobile beneath the affect and leaving the scene of an accident leading to loss of life.)

Subsequent steps: Legal professionals are set to return to Choose Beverly Cannone’s court docket in Dedham on July 22 for a standing convention assembly.

In the meantime: The Massachusetts State Police introduced final evening that the lead investigator within the case, trooper Michael Proctor, has been transferred out of the detectives unit of the Norfolk DA’s workplace. Proctor confronted backlash over crude and sexist texts he despatched about Learn, compromising the investigation.

Go deeper: Lawyer Shira Diner, president of the Massachusetts Affiliation of Felony Protection Legal professionals, joined WBUR’s Morning Version to speak extra in regards to the case and what might occur in a retrial.

Promoting excessive: The Boston Celtics are up on the market. Lower than two weeks after successful their 18th NBA championship, the crew introduced yesterday that majority proprietor Wyc Grousbeck and his household want to promote their controlling stake someday in 2024 or early 2025.

Why? The Celtics mentioned the choice is because of “property and household planning concerns.” Grousbeck may get a reasonably good return on his funding! His group initially purchased the Celtics in 2002 for $360 million. As of final fall, Forbes estimated the crew is value $4.7 billion, the fourth-highest within the NBA.

What’s subsequent: Celtics’ minority homeowners, like Steve Pagliuca, are anticipated to hold on to their stakes. Pagliuca even indicated final evening he plans to bid to take over as majority proprietor.

A brand new sports activities betting app will begin accepting wagers in Massachusetts as we speak. Gaming fee officers unanimously authorized Bally Guess’s request to function within the state yesterday. The Rhode Island-based firm plans to formally launch at 11 a.m. Which means Massachusetts will now have seven completely different cellular sports activities betting apps (two left the state earlier this 12 months).

PSA: Tomorrow could be the busiest day of Fourth of July vacation journey, however specialists inform WBUR’s Dan Guzman this afternoon is prone to get fairly congested, too. AAA forecasts it would get busy on the roads between 2 p.m. and seven p.m., as vacation vacationers combine with folks simply making an attempt to get house from work.

The massive image: AAA Northeast spokesperson Mark Schieldrop says you may thank the pandemic for large adjustments round the best way folks take break day for holidays. “People are taking further days off round a three-day weekend,” he instructed Dan. “They’re leaving in the course of the week, as an alternative of the day earlier than the vacation. They’re coming house in the course of the week … and for a lot of people, the Fourth of July vacation is now per week lengthy occasion.”

P.S.— Headed to the Cape this weekend? We have now simply the podcast that will help you kill time in visitors. WBUR’s Barb Moran teamed up with Scientific American for a three-part “Science, Rapidly” collection on the air pollution threatening Cape Cod’s water-based vacationer financial system. Take heed to the primary episode right here.