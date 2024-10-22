What’s changed since last matchup in 1981? – NBC Los Angeles

It is an all-star East Coast West Coast showdown this week between the New York Yankees and the Los Angeles Dodgers

The 2 blue-blood franchises have received a mixed 34 World Collection titles, the newest in 2020 when the boys in blue introduced it residence in the course of the pandemic.

However the two groups haven’t confronted one another when it issues since 1981. That final matchup ended with the Dodgers successful their fifth title.

So what’s modified previously 4 a long time? Effectively, so much.

World Collection ticket costs

It’s not low cost to attend the World Collection, a minimum of not anymore.

Tickets to this 12 months’s showdown are over 4 figures on the lowest, at $1,034 to attend Friday and $1,209 on Saturday in Los Angeles.

In New York, the most cost effective ticket for recreation 3 is $1,385, and $1,110 for recreation’s 4 and 5.

Between each stadiums, a few of the tickets in 1981 offered for $20 on the baseline, $15 for the higher deck, and $5 for the bleachers. That’s estimated to be $70, $52, and $17 in as we speak’s cash.

Fuel costs

$1.35.

That’s the very best worth fuel reached all 12 months in 1981 all through the US.

However when adjusted for inflation, it’s about $4.46, not so dissimilar to as we speak at $4.68.

A gallon of milk

Milk is definitely extra inexpensive now than it was 4 a long time in the past.

All through 1981 an ordinary gallon of milk value Individuals $1.83 on common or $6.35 as we speak.

In accordance with Cornell College, the typical worth of milk in the course of the first 4 months of 2024 was $4.57.

Worth of a brand new automobile

1981 was solely the sixth 12 months the enduring Ford F150 was out there for buy with the entry stage starting at $6,765, with high trims reaching $9,681. Adjusted, that’s $23,465.47 to $33,580.08 as we speak.

The identical base mannequin 2024 F150 begins at $37,065, and may be optioned nicely over $100,000.

Residence costs

Bear in mind when a single household offered for 5 figures? Neither will we.

In 1981 the typical value a house on the West Coast was $77,800. Adjusted for inflation, that’s simply $269,861.

For those who’d like to purchase a house now in Echo Park (subsequent to Dodger Stadium), it’ll value you $1,077,623 in accordance with Zillow.

Costs throughout the whole thing of California are simply barely decrease, at $787,000.

What else occurred in 1981?

Right here’s a couple of different issues that occurred in 1981: