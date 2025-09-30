What You Need to Know

Since taking office three years ago, Governor Youngkin has announced tax rebates for Virginians each year. On Wednesday, he said strong job growth and more than $10 billion in surplus revenue are fueling a record $9 billion in tax relief.

But not everyone is guaranteed a rebate, it comes down to whether you owed the state taxes last year.

To qualify, you must file your 2024 state taxes by November 3rd. If you filed before July 1, Virginia Tax says your rebate will be sent by October 15 and should arrive by the end of October.

David Kembel, the owner of Kembel Tax Service, explains who may not qualify for the rebate.

“We’ll say hey, Mr. Smith, come on now you didn’t pay any taxes in Virginia. We don’t even file taxes for you in Virginia. Your income is so low, you’re retired so you’re just never going to get that if they keep giving those out,” Kembel said.

Also, if you owe money to Virginia Tax or another state agency, your rebate will go towards that debt first before you see the rest.

Headlines – 8 p.m. Have the day’s biggest stories arrive in your inbox every day

“Typically, it would be you haven’t paid your car taxes in the last two or three years, you owe Virginia a couple thousand dollars and they’re not going to give you this rebate, they’re going to put it toward what you owe. Or last year, you filed your taxes, and you owed Virginia and maybe you forgot to pay it. They’re going to hold this rebate and they’re going to pay off last year’s tax bill for you,” Kembel said.

For those who qualify, rebates will arrive the same way you received your tax refund, direct deposit or a paper check in the mail. Individual filers will get up to $200 and joint filers up to $400.

“It was an absolute surprise, I thought it was a bill and it actually ended up being money, so that’s great,” Roanoke resident, York Onnen, told 10 News.

“A little bit of money coming back is always good,” resident, Sonja Seeley said.

“I’m looking forward to getting something in my mailbox. Will save it for Christmas,” resident, Marcia Mason said.

“Who doesn’t like money, I need to check my mail,” resident Caspian Quigley said.

Who does not qualify for a Virginia tax rebate: