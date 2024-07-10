What you need to know for England vs. Netherlands – Orange County Register

By STEVE DOUGLAS and JAMES ELLINGWORTH AP Sports activities Writers

DORTMUND, Germany — England can attain back-to-back European Championship finals when it meets the Netherlands in Dortmund within the second semifinal. The winner performs Spain in Sunday’s last. Kickoff is at midday PT. Right here’s what to know concerning the match.

Match information

• Each groups conceded the opening aim of their quarterfinals earlier than coming again to win, with England beating Switzerland in a penalty shootout after a 1-1 draw and the Netherlands profitable, 2-1, in opposition to Turkey.

• After a win on penalties in his one centesimal recreation in command of England, Coach Gareth Southgate defending his often-cautious techniques because the type of “streetwise” type profitable groups use. The backlash from England followers, together with some who threw plastic cups at him after a group-stage recreation, is “fairly troublesome” to cope with, he added.

• The Netherlands will probably be by far the highest-ranked crew England has confronted after group video games with Serbia, Denmark and Slovenia, adopted by knockout video games with Slovakia and Switzerland.

• The referee for the sport is Felix Zwayer, who as soon as had ties to a match-fixing scandal in Germany. England midfielder Jude Bellingham was fined 40,000 euros ($43,400) in 2021 whereas taking part in for Borussia Dortmund for criticizing Zwayer.

• The Dutch endured some journey disruption on the way in which to Dortmund on Tuesday when their scheduled prepare journey from Wolfsburg was canceled due to what the crew stated was a “blockage” on the road. The squad needed to fly as a substitute, which means the Netherlands’ information convention with Ronald Koeman and defender Nathan Aké was referred to as off.

Group information

• England has relied on the right-footed Kieran Trippier at left wing again, however his tendency to chop inside has meant England has made little use of the left wing all event. Left-footed Luke Shaw got here off the bench in opposition to Switzerland for his first minutes since February after damage. Shaw says he’s match to start out in opposition to the Netherlands if Southgate picks him, and the coach stated Tuesday he had a troublesome resolution to make.

• Southgate has to decide on whether or not to stay with Ezri Konsa within the middle of protection after he changed the then-suspended Marc Guéhi in opposition to Switzerland. Guéhi is eligible once more.

• There’s scrutiny of Harry Kane’s health after the England captain went off with cramp in further time in opposition to Switzerland. Ivan Toney got here off the bench and scored one among England’s 5 profitable penalties within the shootout.

• Netherlands coach Ronald Koeman might preserve his lineup unchanged for the third recreation in a row, with Memphis Depay beginning alongside Cody Gakpo and Steven Bergwijn up entrance.

By the numbers

• England has performed a full hour greater than the Netherlands within the final 10 days, after beating Slovakia in further time after which Switzerland on penalties. The Dutch wrapped up their wins over Romania and Turkey while not having further time.

• The Netherlands scored the opening aim in solely one among its 5 video games to this point at Euro 2024, in opposition to Romania within the final 16. England final scored the opening aim in opposition to Denmark within the group stage.

• The Netherlands hasn’t reached a European Championship last because it received the event in 1988 and was final a semifinalist in 2004.

• England’s first shot heading in the right direction in opposition to Switzerland was Bukayo Saka’s aim to degree the rating within the eightieth minute. One spherical earlier, Bellingham’s spectacular overhead kick was England’s first shot heading in the right direction. That got here within the fifth minute of second-half added time.

• Gakpo and Spain’s Dani Olmo are the top-scoring gamers left at Euro 2024 with three targets. What was initially considered a fourth for Gakpo in opposition to Turkey was as a substitute dominated to be an own-goal. Kane and Bellingham are England’s high scorers with two.

What they’re saying

“I don’t actually perceive the criticism. What he’s achieved for the nation, for us as gamers as effectively, he actually took us to the following degree … I’ve received loads to thank him for as a result of he confirmed numerous religion and belief in choosing me when he didn’t need to.” — England defender Luke Shaw on supervisor Gareth Southgate

“You’re now into that second of the event the place it’s what’s attainable, what’s achievable moderately than what would possibly go improper. That’s totally different for a participant, an athlete.” — Southgate on the mentality shift within the England squad

“Hopefully it’s us that can have the ball greater than England. So it’s extra England that’s working. I count on a excessive depth recreation.” — Netherlands defender Micky van de Ven