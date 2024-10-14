What You Need To Know About A Federal Tax Lien

Creator

Daniel King

Revealed

October 16, 2011

A federal tax lien is a really severe factor. When the I.R.S. places a federal tax lien in your property you can’t promote the property nor are you able to borrow cash in opposition to the fairness you’ve gotten within the property. You can not use any of the fairness or worth of the property, even to pay the federal tax lien.

Along with locking up your property a federal tax lien can severely injury your credit standing, which makes it very tough to borrow cash for any cause. A federal tax lien is filed within the county the place you maintain the property and is a public document, which suggests it’s shortly part of your credit standing. When this occurs you might not even have the ability to borrow cash to settle your tax debt.

One of the best technique to take when you’re being threatened with a federal tax lien is to forestall it in any method attainable. When you find yourself threatened with a federal tax lien you need CPAs, Enrolled Brokers, Tax Advisors and Paralegals in your facet who can work with you, work with the I.R. S and get you again in good standing.

Name us instantly so we can assist you to cease the federal tax lien and remedy your tax issues.

US Tax Protect can assist you with an I.R.S. enchantment. If the end result of your case shouldn’t be truthful and equitable we all know the best way to enchantment your case and can work with you current factual data to get the very best final result for you. Contact us instantly and get our expert and educated crew in your facet.

There are variety of different options the place we could possibly provide help to cease or delay a federal tax lien together with harmless partner, supply in compromise and determination of delinquent payroll taxes.