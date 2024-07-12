What world leaders thought of Biden’s Nato summit performance

12 hours in the past By Robert Greenall , BBC Information

Defiance, slip-ups and excessive stakes: Biden spars with media

Western leaders have rallied spherical Joe Biden on the Nato summit, amid considerations concerning the US president’s age and skill to serve one other time period. Calls are rising for Mr Biden to drop out of the presidential race this November, and his makes an attempt to decrease fears about his re-election bid on the summit have been marred by two critical gaffes . French President Emmanuel Macron stated Mr Biden was “in cost” and “clear on the problems he is aware of properly”, whereas UK PM Sir Keir Starmer stated he was “on good kind” . However Mr Biden’s first gaffe, by which he launched Ukrainian chief Volodymyr Zelensky as President Putin, was ridiculed within the Russian media.

And later in a information convention – Mr Biden’s first unscripted public look because the debate – he referred to his “Vice-President Trump” when which means to say Kamala Harris. The US president has been underneath stress to give up since a disastrous efficiency two weeks in the past in a debate along with his Republican rival within the upcoming elections, Donald Trump. However all through the summit, different Nato leaders have defended him and his potential to steer. Mr Macron, talking after Thursday’s White Home dinner, stated he had had a protracted dialogue with Mr Biden in the course of the meal, and appealed for understanding of his flaws. “I noticed him as at all times a president who’s in cost, clear on the problems he is aware of properly,” he stated. “All of us make slips of the tongue generally. It has occurred to me earlier than, it’ll in all probability occur to me tomorrow. “I might ask you to point out the identical leniency that must be proven between caring folks.” German Chancellor Olaf Scholz additionally addressed the gaffes. “Slips of the tongue occur, and for those who at all times monitor everybody, you can find sufficient of them,” he stated.

Reuters Mr Macron (2nd L), Mr Scholz (2nd R) and Sir Keir Starmer (R) all praised Mr Biden (L) on the summit

UK Prime Minister Sir Keir stated repeatedly in the course of the summit that the US president had achieved a lot to be happy with there, and was “throughout all of the element”. On Friday he added: “We have been by way of two days of this council and are available to an excellent final result… And I believe he must be given credit score for that.” Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau stated it was a privilege and a pleasure to work with Mr Biden. “[Biden’s] depth of expertise, his thoughtfulness, his steadfastness on the best points and challenges of our time is a credit score to the work that we’re all doing collectively,” he stated. Polish President Andrzej Duda, seen as being near former President Trump, stated, quoted by AFP: “I talked with President Biden, and there’s no doubt that every part is okay.” In the meantime Finnish President Alexander Stubb mixed a defence of Mr Biden with fears concerning the ambiance within the US elections. “I’ve completely no concern concerning the capability of the present president of america to steer his nation and to steer our struggle for Ukraine and to steer Nato,” he stated, quoted by AFP. “The one factor I am apprehensive about is that the political local weather in america proper now could be too poisonous, may be very polarised, and that does not go away sufficient room for a civilised and constructive debate.” Not all Nato leaders have been ready to weigh in on behalf of Mr Biden, although. Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán reportedly made virtually no feedback to the media in Washington. As a substitute he left instantly after the top of the summit for Mar-a-Lago, Mr Trump’s Florida residence, the place the 2 males talked concerning the struggle in Ukraine. “We mentioned methods to make peace,” Mr Orbán stated on social media. “The excellent news of the day: he’ll clear up it!”

Reuters Mr Orbán and Mr Trump stated they mentioned Ukraine