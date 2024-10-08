What We Learned from Chiefs’ win over Saints on Monday night

FULL BOX SCORE

Chiefs proceed to win ugly. When Kansas Metropolis chosen ﻿ ﻿ ﻿ ﻿ ﻿ Xavier Worthy ﻿ ﻿ ﻿ ﻿ ﻿ within the first spherical, fantasy soccer diehards rejoiced. Lastly, the Chiefs would boast an explosive offense once more! Properly, that hasn’t come to fruition by 5 weeks, however the numbers that matter — wins and losses — are nonetheless touchdown within the correct column for Kansas Metropolis, which moved to 5-0 by racking up 460 yards of offense, but not often trying fairly doing so. ﻿ ﻿ ﻿ ﻿ ﻿ Patrick Mahomes ﻿ ﻿ ﻿ ﻿ ﻿ was as soon as once more a maestro of Andy Reid’s offense, extending performs and connecting with a ragtag bunch of cross catchers (outdoors of the very well-known ﻿ ﻿ ﻿ ﻿ ﻿ Travis Kelce ﻿ ﻿ ﻿ ﻿ ﻿ ), however the Chiefs did run into some points within the pink zone. They failed to supply a landing on 4 straight journeys to the pink zone Monday night time, and missed a area purpose, permitting the Saints to remain in a recreation that they need to’ve chalked up as a loss effectively earlier than it was determined. And but, very similar to their wins over Los Angeles, Atlanta and Baltimore, the Chiefs discovered a approach to get the job accomplished. They proceed to appear like the back-to-back champions they’re, even when people need to nitpick as a result of it is not fairly sufficient. The high-powered Saints have disappeared. These jubilant first two weeks of the 2024 season appear as in the event that they occurred months in the past at this level. After piling up 91 factors of their first two video games, the Saints have produced 49 over their final three, which have every led to defeat. This was much more disappointing than their late-game meltdown in a Week 3 loss to Philadelphia, as a result of they have been dominated in time of possession practically 2-1. They did not run the ball effectively and sometimes put ﻿ ﻿ ﻿ ﻿ Derek Carr ﻿ ﻿ ﻿ ﻿ in unwinnable conditions, which solely added to a really uncomfortable night time for the quarterback, who typically appeared out of types and sped up by Steve Spagnuolo’s protection. Too continuously, Carr was pressured to drop again and heave prayers downfield because the Chiefs’ cross rush closed in on him, beginning with their very first possession of the drive (which led to a ﻿ ﻿ ﻿ ﻿ Bryan Cook dinner ﻿ ﻿ ﻿ ﻿ interception on a ball Carr supposed to throw into the sideline). The Saints are unbalanced and save for an occasional deep shot to ﻿ ﻿ ﻿ ﻿ Rashid Shaheed ﻿ ﻿ ﻿ ﻿ , look extra like their dreadful 2023 model, not the thrilling unit that began the season on a heater. At 2-3, they should determine this out rapidly. Let’s be sincere about Patrick Mahomes. Look, the numbers aren’t what we have come to anticipate from the famous person quarterback, however for many who scan the field scores, simply take a look at who he is enjoying with proper now. ﻿ ﻿ Kareem Hunt ﻿ ﻿ and ﻿ ﻿ Carson Steele ﻿ ﻿ are his greatest two ball-carrying choices. The Chiefs have relied on 12 personnel at a price (26%) that ranks tenth within the NFL, and since they misplaced ﻿ ﻿ Rashee Rice ﻿ ﻿ final week, Mahomes’ job turned that rather more tough Monday night time. Fortunately, Smith-Schuster had his greatest recreation in practically two years and was in a position to shake off a drop that would’ve modified the sport dramatically. However because the movie suggests, make no mistake, Mahomes’ playmaking potential is what’s preserving this offense afloat. The mere reality he threw for 331 yards with Smith-Schuster, Travis Kelce, rookie Xavier Worthy and a forged of relative randoms ought to be recommended, statistics be damned. Steve Spagnuolo’s model nonetheless works. Every time a protection pressures a quarterback at a price past 50 p.c, it often means you had a very good night time. That was the case for the Chiefs’ protection, which pressured Saints quarterbacks 21 instances — good for a price of 55.3% — Monday night time whereas blanketing Saints receivers for a median goal separation of two.8 yards. Spags dialed up the blitz 14 instances, however as a result of the Chiefs’ rush was so efficient, it felt like that quantity may have been effectively over 20. When it got here to 3rd down (and within the fourth quarter, fourth down), everybody knew what was coming, but the Saints had no reply for it. By way of the primary 4 weeks, Kansas Metropolis was a barely higher than common protection, however performances like Monday night time’s will be the beginning of a gradual ascension, very similar to the one which helped the Chiefs win the Tremendous Bowl final season. I am not guaranteeing that proper now, however contemplating they seem to be a top-five unit in factors per recreation allowed, whole yards per recreation allowed and sacks since 2023, I’ve a sense it’ll observe that route. Dennis Allen’s protection is hurting. New Orleans entered Monday night time with out linebackers ﻿ ﻿ Pete Werner ﻿ ﻿ and ﻿ ﻿ Willie Homosexual Jr. ﻿ ﻿ , plus defensive finish ﻿ ﻿ Payton Turner ﻿ ﻿ , which clearly did not assist their efforts. However this group — which is meant to be Allen’s specialty — is not enjoying effectively sufficient proper now. Initially of Week 5, New Orleans ranked seventeenth in whole yards allowed per recreation and twenty fourth in passing yards per recreation, surrendering a median of 233.8 per recreation. Mahomes shattered that mark with 331 Monday night time. New Orleans did stand tall within the pink zone, dwelling as much as its billing as being the NFL’s greatest pink zone protection heading into Week 5, however when the offense is caught in a rut and the protection is giving up 460 whole yards regardless of registering a QB strain price over 34%, that is not a very good signal. The lone highlights got here within the pink zone (e.g., ﻿ ﻿ Khalen Saunders ﻿ ﻿ ‘ magical interception), however the purpose is to keep away from journeys to that space. The Saints did not do this effectively sufficient Monday night time.

Subsequent Gen Stats perception from Saints-Chiefs (through NFL Professional): At 324 kilos, Saints defensive deal with Khalen Saunders reached a prime pace of 15.79 mph on his 36-yard interception return, the third-fastest pace by a ball provider who weighs over 320 kilos since 2016.

NFL Analysis: JuJu Smith Schuster completed with seven catches for 130 yards Monday night time, marking his first 100-plus-yard recreation since Week 7 of the 2022 season, throughout his final stint with Kansas Metropolis. Smith-Schuster went 24 video games with out breaking the 100-yard mark previous to Monday.