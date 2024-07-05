What we know about the South Padre Island bite victims

SOUTH PADRE ISLAND, Texas – A number of beachgoers on South Padre Island have been attacked by the identical shark on Independence Day, a time when the island is filled with locals and out-of-town guests for the vacation.

4 folks injured

Texas Sport wardens confirmed two folks have been bitten, a 3rd particular person was grazed and a fourth man was injured warding off a shark on South Padre Island on Thursday.

CNN reported two off-duty U.S. Border Patrol brokers pulled a sufferer from the water and utilized a tourniquet to the particular person’s leg.

Rayner Cardenas advised KRGV his son-in-law was pulled underwater by the shark.

“Began swimming in the direction of him, and he jumped out of the water and began saying, ‘Shark! Shark!’ And that’s when adrenaline kicked in, and I went proper after him.”

Cardenas saved his son-in-law by carrying him out of the water onto shore.

Brian McDaniel, who witnessed the aftermath, advised KRGV, “How is that this truly taking place proper now? It was very surreal.”

Nereyda Bazaldua advised CNN she noticed her 18-year-old daughter, Victoria, and her different kids run out of the water.

Victoria had blood working down her leg after a couple of of the shark’s tooth scratched her leg, CNN reported. Bazaldua mentioned her daughter’s wound was minor and never deep. They plan on getting Victoria a tetanus shot.

The entire assaults have been believed to have been related to the identical shark, in keeping with Texas Sport Warden Captain Chris Dowdy.

Shark assault response

South Padre Island police have been first known as to the 4100 block of Gulf Boulevard round 11 a.m. on Thursday for a extreme shark chunk to a person’s leg.

Police and fireplace division personnel supplied first help on the scene earlier than the person was transported to a Brownsville hospital.

In all, state park and wildlife officers mentioned two victims have been taken to the hospital. One of many victims obtained remedy in Brownsville, whereas the opposite was airlifted to an unknown location for additional remedy.

“Native sport wardens and members of the Texas Sport Warden Marine Tactical Operations Group assisted in patrolling the seashore by boat and land patrol whereas DPS patrolled the realm by helicopter and SPI PD and Cameron County rangers assisted with crowd management on the seashore,” Texas Parks and Wildlife Division mentioned in a information launch.

TPWD mentioned shark encounters of this nature will not be frequent in Texas, and sharks might mistake folks for meals.

What occurs subsequent

Dowdy mentioned the shark escaped to open waters, and there have been no plans to include it.

TPWD mentioned in case you encounter giant faculties of bait close to the shore, it may point out a predator is close by. It’s best to stay calm and exit the water to attend for the animal to cross.

Cameron County Decide Eddie Trevino Jr. mentioned the county could be working with the Metropolis of South Padre Island, and state and federal businesses to patrol the seashores.

“It is a horrendous occasion, the County will proceed to offer all assets wanted to maintain our households protected to one of the best of our talents. We vastly recognize the assist of our metropolis, state, and federal companions on this effort,” Trevino mentioned.