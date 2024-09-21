What we know about Shawn Stines and Kevin Mullins after Kentucky sheriff allegedly kills judge in his chambers





CNN

—



Investigators try to find out why a Kentucky sheriff allegedly shot and killed a district decide after they argued contained in the decide’s chambers, in accordance with Kentucky State Police.

District Choose Kevin Mullins, 54, was discovered round 3 p.m. Thursday with gunshot wounds and pronounced useless on the Letcher County courthouse in Whitesburg, Kentucky State Police Trooper Matt Gayheart stated at a Thursday night information convention.

Letcher County Sheriff Shawn M. Stines, 43, — whose position made him answerable for judges’ private safety — shot Mullins after an argument contained in the decide’s chambers, a preliminary police investigation revealed. Stines is now going through a first-degree homicide cost, state police stated. CNN is attempting to find out whether or not Stines has an legal professional.

Stines turned himself in after the taking pictures and was arrested on the scene with out incident on Thursday, authorities stated. He’s cooperating with authorities, Gayheart stated. It’s unclear who will take over because the county sheriff following the arrest of Stines, who had been sheriff for about eight years.

There are cameras contained in the constructing and all witnesses shall be interviewed, he stated.

“This neighborhood is small in nature, and we’re all shook,” Gayheart stated.

The killing got here lower than two weeks after southeast Kentucky was rocked by a taking pictures at an interstate that wounded 5 individuals in Laurel County. And simply three days in the past, a Russell County deputy was killed within the line of obligation, officers stated.

“There’s far an excessive amount of violence on this world, and I pray there’s a path to a greater tomorrow,” Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear stated in a social media put up.

Whereas different individuals have been within the constructing when Mullins was shot, nobody else was contained in the decide’s chambers and no different accidents have been reported. There’s no risk to the general public, Gayheart added.

Legislation enforcement has but to launch particulars concerning the argument that led as much as the pictures, and the motive stays underneath investigation, Gayheart stated, including the incident was “remoted.”

The primary courtroom look for Stines is scheduled for September 25 earlier than a decide in Carter County, about 100 miles away from the crime scene, stated Jackie Steele, the Commonwealth’s Lawyer assigned to the case. Stines will seem on the listening to remotely, Steele stated.

Stines is being jailed in Leslie County, greater than 40 miles from the Letcher County Courthouse. It was not clear Friday if Stines will stay in Leslie County or be transferred elsewhere earlier than his listening to, Steele informed CNN.

In Kentucky, sheriffs are answerable for safety at courthouses – together with the non-public safety of judges – in accordance with Jerry Wagner, a retired sheriff who’s now the manager director of the Kentucky Sheriff’s Affiliation.

“We now have 120 sheriffs that work every day with our judges. We work extra carefully with them than another elected officers,” Wagner informed CNN Friday.

“Nobody noticed this coming,” Wagner added. “I don’t understand how you put together for this.”

Right here’s what we all know concerning the two males, the killing and the investigation up to now.

What we learn about Mullins and Stines



Mullins, a resident of Jackhorn, served as a district decide for Kentucky’s forty seventh District Courtroom in Letcher County since being appointed in 2009 by former Gov. Steve Beshear, the present govt’s father, in accordance with The Related Press. He was elected a yr later, then re-elected in 2014, 2018 and once more in 2022.

Earlier than his judicial appointment, Mullins served as assistant commonwealth’s legal professional in Letcher County and primarily centered on drug-related offenses, in accordance with CNN affiliate WKYT. He was admitted to the bar in 1995.

Mullins was recognized for selling substance abuse therapy for individuals concerned within the justice system and helped a whole bunch of residents enter inpatient residential therapy, citing a program for a drug summit he spoke at in 2022, The Related Press reported.

He additionally helped develop a program providing peer help companies within the courthouse for dependancy therapy and labored with varied well being care suppliers, the AP stated.

Mullins additionally served as a founding member of the Responsive Effort to Assist Therapy in Opioid Restoration Efforts Management Staff.

Earlier this month, the sheriff highlighted the company’s work, together with latest drug busts.

“Thanks to the superior residents of Letcher County, for permitting us to serve you and offering us with data to assist catch fugitives and helping us with getting medicine off our streets,” Stines wrote in a Fb put up on September 4.

An investigation into how the deadly taking pictures unfolded – and what the argument between the 2 males was about – is underway, state police stated Thursday.

“We all know that it was an argument between the 2 that led up – however what precisely transpired previous to the pictures being fired, these are nonetheless issues that we’re attempting to get solutions to,” Gayheart stated.

Kentucky Lawyer Common Russell Coleman indicated Thursday his workplace will work with Steele as particular prosecutors on the case.

“We’ll absolutely examine and pursue justice,” Coleman stated.

Mullins’ physique shall be despatched to the health worker’s workplace on the state capital in Frankfort, in accordance with Gayheart.

Stines was deposed earlier this week in an ongoing federal lawsuit involving a former deputy who coerced a lady to have intercourse with him in Mullins’ chambers in 2021.

Sabrina Adkins and Jennifer Hill filed swimsuit towards Stines and deputy Ben Fields in 2022, claiming the deputy stated he would hold Adkins out of jail and on house launch, whereas avoiding paying the charges related to an ankle monitor, in alternate for intercourse.

In keeping with the grievance, when Adkins informed Fields, her house incarceration officer, she was having issue discovering a spot to stay and couldn’t afford an ankle monitor, the deputy “made flirtatious feedback about Sabrina’s appears and physique and informed her that he was assured that they may ‘work one thing out.’”

Adkins alleged the deputy met her “after darkish” within the chambers of Choose Mullins, “telling Sabrina that he wished to satisfy her there as a result of there have been no cameras,” the lawsuit says. Fields was accused of assembly with Adkins on the courthouse throughout night or early morning hours roughly a half-dozen occasions, together with for intercourse, in Mullins’ chambers over a seven-month interval.

Hill, the second plaintiff, accused Fields of falsely claiming she was not assembly the phrases of her house confinement after she refused to do a “favor” for him, which she interpreted as a request for intercourse. The lawsuit says after Hill was later arrested, Fields harassed her at house and explicitly demanded oral intercourse, and later sexual activity in his sheriff’s workplace automobile, in alternate for staying out of jail.

Fields was charged with a number of felonies and a misdemeanor – together with rape and tampering with a monitoring machine – and was given a suspended jail sentence as a part of a plea deal earlier this yr, in accordance with the Mountain Eagle newspaper.

“My nightmares acquired so dangerous I needed to go on medication and doubtless shall be for the remainder of my life,” Adkins stated on the January sentencing, the Mountain Eagle reported, including she continued to obtain counseling for trauma.

Hill has since died and felony expenses towards Fields associated to her have been dropped, however her property is continuous to pursue the lawsuit towards Subject and Stines, courtroom data present.

The lawsuit alleges the sexual allegations towards Fields “weren’t appropriately investigated by Sheriff Stines.”

Stines fired Fields in 2022, after the lawsuit was filed, for “conduct unbecoming,” in accordance with a disciplinary letter obtained by the Louisville Courier-Journal newspaper.

In a response filed to the lawsuit, protection attorneys wrote “Mickey Stines, always acted in good religion and exercised cheap care and talent in effectuating his duties as required by legislation.” Defendants additionally argued the case needs to be dismissed due to the statute of limitations and sovereign immunity.

Stines was deposed within the case on Monday, plaintiffs’ and defendants’ attorneys each confirmed to CNN. They didn’t reveal any particulars of his testimony.

Jonathan Shaw, the legal professional representing Stines in his official capability within the lawsuit, informed CNN in an e mail he didn’t have the authority to talk on Stines’ private behalf within the federal swimsuit or the homicide case.

“It is a unhappy day for our authorized neighborhood, and I hope that in time we can have a clearer understanding of the circumstances that led to Choose Mullins’ demise,” Shaw stated. “Our ideas and prayers are with the decide’s household and the households of all concerned.”

Kentucky Supreme Courtroom Chief Justice Laurance B. VanMeter was “shocked” by Mullins’ killing and the courtroom was left “shaken,” he stated in a press release.

“My prayers are along with his household and the Letcher County neighborhood as they attempt to course of and mourn this tragic loss,” VanMeter stated.

Matt Butler, commonwealth’s legal professional for Letcher County, recused himself from the sheriff’s prosecution as a result of his spouse is the sister of Mullins’ spouse, Butler stated in a assertion Thursday night.

He described the sheriff and the decide as “two males that I’ve labored with for seventeen years and beloved like brothers.”

“Everyone knows one another right here. For instance, anybody from Letcher County would inform you that Choose Mullins and I married a pair of sisters and that we now have kids who’re first cousins however act like siblings,” Butler stated.

“Please pray for Choose Mullins’ household and my kids. Ian and Ivy have cried and cried and begged to see their uncle,” he added. “My neighborhood is totally devastated.”

Because of the taking pictures, circuit and district courts, in addition to the workplace of the circuit courtroom clerk, shall be closed till operations can resume, the Kentucky Administrative Workplace of the Courts stated Thursday. As soon as the courts reopen, a retired decide will quickly take over district courtroom circumstances till a Judicial Nominating Fee selects Mullins’ substitute, spokesperson Jim Hannah informed CNN Friday.

Letcher County colleges and the Southeast Kentucky Neighborhood and Technical School have been additionally positioned on a quick lockdown after the taking pictures, in accordance with The Related Press.

CNN’s Jamiel Lynch contributed to this report.

Correction: A earlier model of this story mischaracterized Mullins’ position with Dependancy Restoration Care and has been up to date.