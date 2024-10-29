Picture: Neilson Barnard/Getty Pictures

What store will open up subsequent to Bob’s Burgers this week? Federal Prints? Jail Home Hunters? Jay Johnston, comic and former voice actor for Jimmy Pesto on Bob’s Burgers, has been sentenced to 1 yr and a day in federal jail after pleading responsible to his involvement within the January 6 Capitol Riots, studies NBC Information. “Since his indictment in July 2023, the federal government has persistently overstated Mr. Johnston’s participation on the Capitol that day: as a result of he’s an acclaimed Hollywood actor, and the federal government is utilizing his standing to make some extent to the general public,“ Johnston’s legal professional Stanley Woodward wrote in a sentencing memo on October 25. Johnston was arrested in June 2023 for felony obstruction of officers throughout civil dysfunction and a number of other misdemeanors. He was filmed with a stolen riot police defend and, alongside one other group of riots, pushed a police officer who guarded the doorway to the Capitol constructing. Earlier this yr, he pleaded responsible to interfering with law enforcement officials, and he was ordered to pay $2,000 in restitution.