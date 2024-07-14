What was said on stage in the seconds after Trump was shot





Moments after he was shot at a rally in Butler, Pennsylvania, on Saturday, former President Donald Trump was seen with blood on his ear and cheek as he was rushed off the stage.

Audio reveals how the chaotic scene performed out from the view of Trump and people concerned in getting him to security.

Trump was in the midst of talking when a number of pictures rang out. He clasps his ear and geese as Secret Service brokers encompass him. “Get down, get down, get down,” one says. One other shot sounds and a girl screams.

Right here’s a transcript of the audio from the capturing and aftermath on the podium with Trump and Secret Service members, beginning simply after 6 p.m ET Saturday:

18:11:33: Photographs are fired.

18.11:34: Trump touches the precise facet of his face.

18:11:35: Trump takes cowl as brokers rush to the rostrum.

Male agent 1: “Get down, get down, get down.”

Extra pictures heard as Trump surrounded by brokers.

18:11:41: Feminine agent: “What’re we doing, what’re we doing.” “The place are we going…”

Man indistinctly yelling.

18:11.50: Gunshot, then lady screams.

18:11:58: Male agent 2: “Go round to the spare, go round to the spare.”

18:12:00: Male agent 3 says one thing like: “Transfer to the spare, maintain, maintain, while you’re prepared, on you.”

(“Spare” refers to a spare limousine.)

18:12:01: Male agent 2: “Prepared”

18:12:02: Male agent 3: “Transfer!”

18:12:03: Male agent 2: “Up!”

18:12:03: Male agent 3: “Transfer!”

18:12:04: Male agent 4: “Go, go, go.”

18:12:06: Male agent 2: “Hawkeye’s right here.”

18:12:06: Feminine agent 1: “Hawkeye’s right here, shifting to the spare.”

(“Hawkeye” is the code title for the counter assault crew.)

18:12:09: Male agent 4: “Spare prepare, spare prepare.”

18:12:10: Male agent 2: “You prepared?”

18:12:16-21: Brokers: “Shooter’s down, shooter’s down, are we good to maneuver?”

18:12:21: Male agent: “Shooter’s down. We’re good to maneuver.”

18:12:22: Feminine agent: “Are we clear?”

18:12:23: Brokers: “We’re clear, we’re clear, we’re clear.”

18:12:23: Male agent: “Let’s transfer, let’s transfer.”

Brokers begin to arise, lifting Trump.

18:12:33: Trump: “Let me get my footwear, let me get my footwear.”

18:12:35: Male agent 2: “I acquired you sir, I acquired you sir.”

18:12:36: Trump: “Let me get my footwear on.”

18:12:37: One other male agent: “maintain on, your head is bloody.”

18:12:39: Male agent 2: “Sir we’ve acquired to maneuver to the automotive sir.”

18:12:42: Trump: “Let me get my footwear.”

18:12:43: Feminine agent: “OK, [inaudible].”

18:12:47: Trump: “Wait, wait, wait” then fist pumps to crowd. He mouths “combat” 3 times – a transfer met with cheers by the gang.

18:12:54: Agent: “We acquired to maneuver, we acquired to maneuver.”