What Tua Tagovailoa’s extension means for QB Miami Dolphins

MIAMI — For simply the second time since Dan Marino retired, the Miami Dolphins have signed a quarterback to a multiyear extension.

Tua Tagovailoa agreed to a four-year, $212.4 million cope with the Dolphins that features $167 million assured, sources confirmed to ESPN’s Adam Schefter. It is the richest contract in franchise historical past, and the assured cash is the eighth most amongst NFL quarterbacks.

It additionally ends a two-day standoff between Tagovailoa and the group, through which he was a minimal participant in Miami’s practices at coaching camp.

Tagovailoa joins Ryan Tannehill as the one quarterbacks to re-sign with Miami since Marino retired after the 1999 season. Tagovailoa, chosen fifth general by the Dolphins in 2020, can also be the fourth quarterback from the 2020 class to signal an extension with the group that drafted him, becoming a member of Joe Burrow, Justin Herbert and Jalen Hurts.

“We’re sturdy believers in him. And also you guys all really feel [coach Mike McDaniel’s] ardour about him when he talks about him,” Dolphins normal supervisor Chris Grier mentioned in February. “Simply within the two years of what he is completed, he is grown in areas to the place he led the league in passing and did some nice issues this yr. And all of us really feel there’s nonetheless one other stage he can take it.

“The way in which he is attacked this and needs to be nice, and the mixture of Mike and dealing with that and that belief and perception in one another, we do suppose there’s nonetheless one other stage which he may go.”

The Dolphins have publicly supported Tagovailoa over the previous two years below McDaniel however supplied their largest show of religion so far by giving the brand new deal.

This is how each side received thus far.

Why did the Dolphins make a dedication to Tagovailoa?

Tagovailoa was unremarkable throughout his first two NFL seasons, finishing 66.7% of his passes for 4,467 yards and 22 touchdowns towards 15 interceptions in 2020 and 2021.

He has blossomed below McDaniel whereas finishing 67.4% of his passes. The previous Alabama participant led the NFL in passing yards in 2023 with a career-high 4,624, enjoying a full season for the primary time in his profession (extra on that later).

Editor’s Picks 2 Associated

His draft classmates received off to stronger begins to their careers, however Tagovailoa’s first two years in Miami have been marked by a scarcity of continuity. The Dolphins cycled by means of three offensive coordinators and two quarterbacks coaches in these first two seasons earlier than hiring McDaniel in February 2022.

Since McDaniel’s arrival, Tagovailoa has thrown for the fourth-most passing yards (8,172) and fifth-most touchdowns (54) within the NFL. Tagovailoa’s 102.9 passer ranking and 67.4% completion proportion additionally rank second and fifth within the league, respectively.

The Dolphins have began 25 completely different quarterbacks since Marino retired on the flip of the century, however Miami believes Tagovailoa is its franchise cornerstone and has rewarded him as such.

With Tyreek Hill and different playmakers within the fold, the Dolphins offense ought to be a high unit in 2024 and past. Photograph by Carmen Mandato/Getty Photos

Is there any threat within the long-term deal?

Getting into the 2023 season, there was appreciable skepticism relating to Tagovailoa’s potential to remain wholesome for a complete season — skepticism he met by altering his offseason preparation.

Tagovailoa bulked as much as 225 kilos and educated in a jiu-jitsu break-fall course to discover ways to preserve his head from hitting the bottom because it did on three notable events in 2022. It labored, and he completed the 2023 season with none main accidents.

However whereas Tagovailoa has thrived contained in the construction McDaniel has constructed, he has struggled to create when performs broke down. He ranked third in quarterback ranking when he tried a cross in below 2.5 seconds (78.9). Past 2.5 seconds, he dropped to sixteenth (43.2).

His off-target throw proportion doubled on passes that took longer than 2.5 seconds to throw, from 11.2% to 22.1%. Contemplating his concussion historical past, groups do not worry him as a runner; he picked up 5 first downs on the bottom in 2023, which ranked forty first amongst certified quarterbacks.

Tagovailoa’s accuracy and anticipation are his trademark strengths. His playmaking potential falls in need of a few of his friends, corresponding to Lamar Jackson, Josh Allen and Patrick Mahomes, however the Dolphins are banking on his strengths outweighing his weaknesses transferring ahead.

What took so lengthy?

The negotiations left Tagovailoa feeling “antsy” as he watched the Detroit Lions signal quarterback Jared Goff to a four-year, $212 million cope with $170 million assured.

The sensation did not subside after the Jacksonville Jaguars inked Trevor Lawrence to a five-year, $275 million extension with as much as $200 million in assured cash.

Tagovailoa was absent for a portion of the group’s offseason program earlier than necessary minicamp — which he attended, in full — and saved a watch on how quarterback offers have been getting managed this offseason.

“I am not blind to folks which are in my place who’re getting paid,” he mentioned. “Am I involved about it? I am not involved about it, however there’s plenty of dialogue that we have had. We’re simply attempting to maneuver that factor in the proper route to the place everybody could be comfortable.”

The assured cash — which ended up being $167 million — in Tagovailoa’s deal may need been some extent of rivalry by means of the negotiating course of, a entrance workplace supply instructed ESPN in Could. Tagovailoa’s sturdiness issues have been prevalent coming into the 2023 season, however he performed all 18 video games for the Dolphins final season and seemingly debunked mentioned issues.

Tagovailoa has thrived below head coach Mike McDaniel. AP Photograph/Matt Rourke

What does this imply for the Dolphins’ Tremendous Bowl window?

It is nonetheless open, however it is time to capitalize.

Miami now has premier offensive gamers signed for the foreseeable future in Tagovailoa, large receivers Jaylen Waddle and Tyreek Hill, and operating again De’Von Achane. The NFL’s top-ranked offense final season additionally added veteran large receiver Odell Beckham Jr. in addition to rookie wideouts Malik Washington and Tahj Washington.

What to know for the 2024 NFL offseason • Early buzz on all 32 first-round picks

• Preseason FPI projections and evaluation

• Barnwell: Offseason outlook (ESPN+): AFC | NFC

• Publish-draft Energy Rankings: 1-32 ballot

• NFL schedule: Predictions, takeaways

• Draft: See all 257 picks | Choose evaluation

With a few tweaks and a few good well being, Miami’s offensive line is nice sufficient to provide its playmakers time to make an affect.

Defensively, the Dolphins have a number of younger core gamers below group management, plus a star veteran in Jalen Ramsey. However the clock is ticking. Finally, these budding stars will want contracts, and Tagovailoa’s deal will finally hinder Miami’s potential to carry everybody again on offers thought of to be at market worth.

The AFC includes a gauntlet of proficient quarterbacks Miami should get by means of to achieve its first Tremendous Bowl since 1984. It believes that, with Tagovailoa below heart, it has sufficient to do precisely that.