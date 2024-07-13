What to watch with your kids: ‘Descendants: The Rise of Red’ and more

Descendants: The Rise of Crimson (TV-G) Age 8+ Constructive messages, peril in overstuffed franchise reboot. “Descendants: The Rise of Crimson” is a part of Disney’s standard fairy-tale-inspired musical franchise. It has optimistic messages about treating others with kindness, but it surely additionally places its numerous solid of characters in harmful conditions. Dad and mom are verbally and psychologically abusive, and youngsters act out or should be taught to suppose for themselves consequently. Characters attempt to put themselves in others’ footwear to be taught what prompted them to be the best way they’re, and characters additionally attempt to prolong olive branches to conventional enemies, with assorted success. Villains threaten others, together with kids and their mother and father, with revenge, beheadings and banishments, and there are sword fights, chases, high-speed close to crashes and pranks that flip individuals into creatures. A married couple flirts, dances and blows one another kisses. Language is restricted to “witch,” “tyrant” and “heck.” Race isn’t a theme within the story, and White, Black, Asian and Latino actors — together with Kylie Cantrall, Malia Baker and Morgan Dudley — play each good and evil characters. (91 minutes)

Obtainable on Disney Plus.

Fly Me to the Moon (PG-13)

Age 12+

Charming revisionist-history dramedy has language, manufacturers.

“Fly Me to the Moon” is a dramedy that blends truth and fiction because it ponders whether or not faking the moon touchdown within the Nineteen Sixties was really the U.S. authorities’s secret Plan B. Scarlett Johansson stars as Kelly Jones, a captivating, gifted advertising and marketing specialist employed to make sure that People endorse NASA and the house race, even after the Apollo 1 catastrophe. She’s pressured to work with Cole Davis (Channing Tatum), launch director for the Apollo 11 mission to the moon. They’re attracted to one another and trade heated appears to be like, flirt and ultimately kiss. Occasional robust language consists of one “f—,” plus “s—,” “b—-,” “a–hole,” “goddamn” and extra. Adults steadily smoke cigarettes and routinely drink alcohol throughout receptions and dinners. Violence is restricted to references and flashbacks to Apollo 1. Count on heaps of product placement of manufacturers together with Omega, Tang, Kellogg, Ford, Chevy and extra. Households could wish to dig into analysis mode after watching to find which features of the story are truth and that are fiction. (132 minutes)

Sausage Occasion: Foodtopia (TV-MA)

Age 17+

Raunchy grocery comedy has tons of intercourse, language, puns.

“Sausage Occasion: Foodtopia” is a mature animated sequence that takes place after the occasions of the film “Sausage Occasion.” After escaping the grocery retailer and conquering their enemies — people, a.okay.a. “humies” — the meals group nonetheless has lots of studying to do concerning the world exterior. Starring Seth Rogen because the voice of sizzling canine Frank, Kristen Wiig as his bun girlfriend and Michael Cera as their PTSD-stricken sizzling canine good friend Barry, this grotesque however typically humorous comedy has heaps of intercourse and language (suppose “South Park”). Animated meals has a citywide orgy that features plenty of simulated intercourse acts, and the characters themselves are visible sexual gags. Choking as a sexual act is briefly seen. Language is frequent and consists of “f—,” “b—–d,” “s—,” “d—head” and “son of a b—-.” Some characters die violently in a warlike ambiance, and the remaining ones battle with their losses. Some meals characters seem to have ethnicities (for instance, a bagel who presents as Jewish and a lavash bread with huge eyebrows and facial hair) which can be stereotypically portrayed. A personality who makes use of a wheelchair is modeled after disabled physicist Stephen Hawking; his voice is performed as a joke. (Eight episodes)

Obtainable on Prime Video.

Exploding Kittens (TV-14)

Age 13+

Irreverent game-based comedy has violence, salty language.

“Exploding Kittens,” a enjoyable exploration of fine, evil and household, is an edgy animated comedy that’s loosely primarily based on the favored card sport. It follows a household whose lives are all of the sudden upended by the looks of God (voiced by Tom Ellis of “Lucifer”) within the type of a fluffy white cat. God and the Satan (“Saturday Evening Dwell’s” Sasheer Zamata), additionally within the type of a cat, have each been banished to Earth, and chaos clearly ensues. Violence is mostly of the cartoonish selection, however there are many battles between the deities and others. Language consists of phrases like “boners” and “freaking,” and there are some sexual jokes and innuendo. Characters drink alcohol (beer, wine). (9 episodes)