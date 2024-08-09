What to watch in Philadelphia Eagles-Baltimore Ravens Week 1 preseason

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — For the primary time for the reason that ugly finish to the 2023 season, the Philadelphia Eagles will play a soccer sport. The Birds will journey south on I-95 and face the Baltimore Ravens tonight at M&T Financial institution Stadium.

It will likely be the primary glimpse of Kellen Moore’s offense and Vic Fangio’s protection in a sport setting. The Eagles will not reveal every little thing, however Week 1 of the preseason can be key for a number of gamers combating for spots on the 53-man roster.

Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni remained tight-lipped on whether or not Philadelphia’s starters would play tonight, however this is what to observe towards Baltimore.

Who will backup Jalen Hurts?

The Eagles make investments sources right into a veteran backup quarterback each season.

Earlier this 12 months, the Eagles acquired Kenny Pickett in a commerce with the Pittsburgh Steelers. Pickett, a 2022 first-round choose, began 24 video games for the Steelers over the previous two seasons.

However this week, second-year quarterback Tanner McKee began getting extra reps with the second-team offense over Pickett.

McKee, a 2023 sixth-round pick of Stanford College, had an excellent preseason final 12 months however in the end served because the staff’s third quarterback behind Jalen Hurts and veteran backup Marcus Mariota.

Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts, proper, talks issues over with quarterback Kenny Pickett, left, throughout apply at NFL soccer coaching camp, Wednesday, July 24, 2024, in Philadelphia. Chris Szagola / AP



With a powerful efficiency towards Baltimore, McKee may threaten to take Pickett’s job because the No. 2 behind Hurts.

Can Will Shipley create a job for himself within the RB rotation?

In coaching camp, Will Shipley has emerged as a rookie who might be carving a job for himself. Shipley, a fourth-round pick of Clemson College, has made some performs out of the backfield together with his receiving capability.

Sirianni stated a few of Shipley reminds him of Danny Woodhead, who was a flexible again with the Chargers for a number of years.

Philadelphia Eagles’ Will Shipley participates in a drill throughout NFL rookie minicamp on the soccer staff’s coaching facility, Friday, Might 3, 2024, in Philadelphia. Matt Slocum / AP



Kenneth Gainwell is the favourite to be the staff’s RB2 behind Saquon Barkley, however Shipley ought to get loads of alternatives to showcase himself tonight towards Baltimore, together with within the return sport with the NFL’s new kickoff guidelines.

Which wideout will step up behind A.J. Brown, DeVonta Smith?

The Eagles are desperately looking for a 3rd broad receiver behind A.J. Brown and DeVonta Smith. Howie Roseman may make a transfer for one earlier than the common season begins.

A number of Eagles will get an opportunity to indicate why they need to earn a spot on the staff’s depth chart behind Brown and Smith towards the Ravens.

Rookie Johnny Wilson will definitely be a reputation to observe. The rookie sixth-round pick of Florida State College acquired first-team reps this week whereas Parris Campbell nursed an harm.

Philadelphia Eagles’ Johnny Wilson participates in a drill throughout NFL rookie minicamp on the soccer staff’s coaching facility, Friday, Might 3, 2024, in Philadelphia. Matt Slocum / AP



Wilson, who’s 6-foot-6 inches and 228 kilos, has a giant catch radius and might be a goal ultimately zone.

Different wideouts combating for roster spots tonight embody John Ross, rookie Ainias Smith, Britain Covey, Joseph Ngata, Austin Watkins Jr., Griffin Hebert and Jacob Harris.

Who begins at proper guard for Philadelphia?

Tyler Steen was the favourite to land the beginning proper guard job initially of coaching camp, however he is handled an ankle harm and missed per week of practices.

With Steen lacking time, veteran offensive lineman Mekhi Becton seems to be within the combine to start out at proper guard between heart Cam Jurgens and proper deal with Lane Johnson. Becton has gotten extra reps with the first-team offensive line this week, together with when Steen returned from his harm.

Philadelphia Eagles guard Tyler Steen (56) walks off the sphere after defeating the New York Giants in an NFL soccer sport, Monday, Dec. 25, 2023, in Philadelphia. Wealthy Schultz / AP



Becton, a former first-round choose by the New York Jets within the 2020 NFL draft, does not have expertise enjoying guard within the NFL. Nonetheless, offensive line coach and working sport coordinator Jeff Stoutland seems to imagine he might need one thing in Becton at proper guard. It is nonetheless early into camp. Steen will probably get loads of probabilities to compete for the beginning spot till the common season begins.

All eyes on Georgia product Nolan Smith

The Eagles are studying a brand new protection beneath Fangio, but it surely’s unlikely we’ll see a few of the staff’s starters tonight, together with Bryce Huff and Josh Sweat. Brandon Graham is on his farewell tour, so he’ll be watching from the sidelines.

All eyes needs to be on Nolan Smith, Philadelphia’s 2023 first-round choose. Smith wasn’t in a position to crack a job on the staff’s line of defense rotation in 2023, regardless of the staff struggling.

If Smith could make the leap and contribute in 2024, it could add depth to the Eagles’ edge rotation.

Zack Baun? Nakobe Dean? Who’re the staff’s beginning LBs?

Devin White and Zack Baun seem like the favorites to be Philadelphia’s beginning linebackers. They every have gotten probably the most reps with the first-team protection. White probably has the No. 1 spot locked up. The Eagles signed him this offseason hoping the previous All-Professional may have a bounce-back 12 months.

However there are many others competing with Baun to lock down the second linebacker spot.

PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA – NOVEMBER 05: Nakobe Dean #17 of the Philadelphia Eagles appears to be like on from the sideline earlier than an NFL soccer sport towards the Dallas Cowboys at Lincoln Monetary Area on November 5, 2023 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Ryan Kang / Getty Pictures



Nakobe Dean was presupposed to be the staff’s beginning linebacker in 2023, however accidents derailed his season. The evaluations out of coaching camp on Dean have not been nice, however the 2021 Butkus Award winner, which matches to the highest linebacker in school soccer, will get an opportunity to combat for a job tonight.

Jeremiah Trotter Jr., the son of former Eagles nice Jeremiah Trotter, can also be within the combine for a linebacker job together with second-year product Ben VanSumeren.

Dean, Trotter Jr., and Van Sumeren have all obtained first-team reps in coaching camp because the Birds work to find out their linebacker group.

Younger CBs battling for different beginning spot

The No. 2 cornerback job could be Philadelphia’s most fascinating coaching camp battle. Darius Slay has one beginning job locked up, however a number of different youthful gamers are combating for the opposite beginning job.

Isaiah Rodgers has continued to play nicely following a powerful spring. Rookie first-round choose Quinyon Mitchell and Kelee Ringo are additionally threats to win the job.

Philadelphia Eagles’ Quinyon Mitchell participates in a drill throughout NFL rookie minicamp on the soccer staff’s coaching facility, Friday, Might 3, 2024, in Philadelphia. Matt Slocum / AP



Mitchell has additionally continued to get time within the slot in coaching camp, so it will be fascinating to see how the Eagles divide reps amongst their cornerbacks vs. Baltimore. Within the staff’s unofficial depth chart this week, veteran Avonte Maddox was listed because the beginning slot cornerback.

How does James Bradberry take a look at security?

James Bradberry, the staff’s beginning cornerback reverse Slay for the previous two seasons, has switched positions and is making an attempt to transform to security to make Philadelphia’s roster. Bradberry performed the place in highschool.

After an All-Professional season in 2022, Bradberry had a down 12 months in 2023, because the staff collapsed down the stretch. This led to the Eagles deciding on Mitchell and Iowa defensive again Cooper DeJean with their first two picks within the 2024 NFL draft.

TAMPA, FL – JANUARY 15: Mike Evans #13 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers makes an attempt to catch a cross as James Bradberry #24 of the Philadelphia Eagles defends through the first quarter of an NFL wild-card playoff soccer sport at Raymond James Stadium on January 15, 2024 in Tampa, Florida. Kevin Sabitus / Getty Pictures



Bradberry, who was listed as a second-team security on the staff’s unofficial depth chart behind starter Reed Blankenship, is combating for a roster spot, so it will be fascinating to see how he fares tonight at a brand new place.

