What to know and how to watch – NBC10 Philadelphia

The primary presidential debate of the 2024 election cycle is ready for subsequent week, when President Joe Biden and former President Donald Trump will take the stage.

This month’s presidential debate will likely be historic in that it was not organized by the Fee on Presidential Debates, a bipartisan group that has managed the presidential debates for the reason that 1988 presidential election.

Right here is all the things it’s essential know in regards to the upcoming 2024 presidential debate:

When is the primary presidential debate?

The primary presidential debate will happen on June 27 at 9 p.m. EST.

How one can watch the primary presidential debate?

The primary presidential debate will air on CNN and be streamed on Max.

Will there be an viewers on the first presidential debate?

The primary presidential debate will happen in CNN’s Atlanta studios and won’t function an viewers.

“To make sure candidates could maximize the time allotted within the debate, no viewers will likely be current,” CNN mentioned in a press launch.

Who will reasonable the primary presidential debate?

The primary presidential debate will likely be moderated by CNN anchors Jake Tapper and Dana Bash.

Why is the primary presidential debate in June?

Historically, presidential debates have taken place within the fall, with three debates scheduled between September and October.

However this 12 months, the Trump and Biden campaigns determined to carry a debate earlier within the election cycle to get it in earlier than early and mail-in voting begins.

The controversy is being organized by CNN, which despatched out invites to Trump and Biden. Impartial candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr. has didn’t qualify for the controversy after not assembly CNN’s necessities for who might attend. The transfer excluded the Fee for Presidential Debates, which had scheduled three debates within the fall.

Is the presidential debate necessary?

No. There’s nothing within the Structure that mentions presidential debates and Congress has not handed a regulation requiring them. Nevertheless, debates have turn into a conventional a part of trendy American politics.

Will there be a second presidential debate?

Trump and Biden have each agreed to do a second presidential debate on Sept. 10, which will likely be hosted by ABC Information.