What to know about the former president’s eldest granddaughter : NPR

Former President Trump’s oldest granddaughter, Kai Trump, delivered a brief however private testomony to her grandfather on the RNC stage Wednesday night time.

“I am talking at this time to share the aspect of my grandpa that individuals do not typically see,” she stated. “To me, he is only a regular grandpa. He offers us sweet and soda when our dad and mom aren’t wanting. He at all times needs to know the way we’re doing in class.”

Trump beamed all through his granddaughter’s speech. The looks provides to a rising checklist of people, principally ladies, who’ve proven viewers a extra private aspect of the previous president.

“Even when he is going via all these courtroom circumstances, he at all times asks me how I am doing. He at all times encourages me to push myself to be essentially the most profitable particular person I might be,” she stated. “Clearly, he units the bar fairly excessive, however who is aware of, perhaps sooner or later I will catch him.”

It was a notable first second for the subsequent technology of Trumps.

In an introduction by her father, Donald Trump Jr., the oldest son of the previous president, he stated it was her “first time ever on a stage” and “first time ever giving a speech.”

Who’s Kai Trump?

Kai is the eldest daughter of Donald Trump Jr. and his ex-wife, Vanessa Trump. She simply turned 17 and won’t be sufficiently old to vote this 12 months.

An avid golfer, she not too long ago posted a photograph on Instagram of her standing beside her grandfather after successful a match on the Trump Worldwide Palm Seaside golf course.

She provided phrases of help for Trump in a put up after the assassination try towards him on Saturday. Alongside a photograph of a bloodied Trump elevating his fist within the air moments after the taking pictures, she wrote: “We love you Grandpa. By no means cease combating!”

Trump relations on the RNC this 12 months

To this point, three of Trump’s 5 kids — Donald Jr., Tiffany and Eric — have been seen on the 2024 Republican Nationwide Conference. And Eric’s spouse, Lara (who can be the co-chair of the RNC this 12 months,) gave the keynote speech Tuesday night time. Kimberly Guilfoyle, Don Jr.’s fiancée, is anticipated to talk tonight and Kai’s mother Vanessa Trump has been seen in on the RNC Wednesday supporting her daughter.

Ivanka and Jared Kushner

Ivanka and her husband Jared Kushner have but to make an look on the RNC this 12 months, regardless of them each serving as senior advisers throughout Trump’s presidency.

Ivanka launched an announcement on social media in 2022 explaining her departure from politics.

“I don’t plan to be concerned in politics,” she stated on Instagram Tales. “Whereas I’ll at all times love and help my father, going ahead I’ll achieve this outdoors the political area.”

Melania and Barron

Trump has been married to his spouse Melania since 2005. She has additionally been absent from her husband’s present presidential marketing campaign. Her workplace did launch an announcement in Could, a day after her son Barron’s title appeared on a listing of Florida delegates, that he wouldn’t be a delegate in spite of everything resulting from “prior commitments.” Barron was seen in Miami final week at a marketing campaign rally for his father.

When requested about Ivanka and Melania in an interview with CBS earlier at this time, Eric stated they “will probably be coming in.” One risk is for when Trump formally accepts the GOP nomination on Thursday night time.

