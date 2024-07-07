What to know about symptoms, latest CDC data

The KP.3 COVID-19 variant is continuous to guide because the dominant variant, the most recent Facilities for Illness Management and Prevention (CDC) information exhibits.

For a two-week interval beginning on June 23 and ending on July 6, the CDC’s Nowcast information tracker confirmed the projections of the COVID-19 variants. The KP.3 variant accounted for 36.9% of optimistic infections adopted by KP.2 at 24.4%.

“Estimates predict that KP.3 is the dominant SARS-CoV-2 variant making up 31.2 to 43% of viruses nationally. KP.3 is projected to proceed growing as proportions of the variants that trigger COVID-19,” CDC Spokesperson, Rosa Norman, informed USA TODAY in an announcement. “KP.3 developed from JN.1, which was the main viral lineage circulating since December 2023.”

The info additionally exhibits that the brand new variant LB.1 has fallen again 3% by accounting for 14.5% of instances however was beforehand at 17.5% of infections. JN.1, the earlier ring chief since 2023, solely had 1.0% of optimistic instances which is a 0.6% lower from the earlier two-week interval.

On July 2, the CDC mentioned that the COVID-19 infections are rising in 39 states, steady or unsure in 10 states and declining in zero.

Right here’s what it’s essential to know in regards to the KP.3 variant.

Extra COVID-19 Information:Must you get the up to date COVID-19 vaccine? See present pointers from CDC.

What’s the KP.3 variant?

Like JN.1 and “FLiRT” variants KP.1.1 and KP.2, KP.3 is an analogous pressure. Norman mentioned that the KP.3 variant is, “a sublineage of the JN.1 lineage” which comes from the Omicron variant.

Signs of COVID-19

The CDC has not mentioned if KP.3 has its personal particular signs. Norman mentioned the signs related to KP.3 are just like these from JN.1. Nonetheless, the federal government company outlines the essential signs of COVID-19 on its web site. These signs can seem between two to 14 days after publicity to the virus and might vary from gentle to extreme.

These are a number of the signs of COVID-19:

Fever or chills

Cough

Shortness of breath or issue respiration

Fatigue

Muscle or physique aches

Headache

Lack of style or odor

Sore throat

Congestion or runny nostril

Nausea or vomiting

Diarrhea

The CDC mentioned it’s best to search medical consideration you probably have the next signs:

Bother respiration

Persistent ache or stress within the chest

New confusion

Incapacity to wake or keep awake

Pale, grey or blue-colored pores and skin, lips, or nail beds

How can we shield ourselves from KP.3 and different variants?

The CDC recommends for everybody ages 6 months and older, with some exceptions, obtain an up to date 2024-2025 COVID-19 vaccine to guard in opposition to the illness, regardless whether or not or not you have got beforehand been vaccinated in opposition to the virus.

CDC information exhibits the COVID-19 check positivity by state

CDC information exhibits which states has the bottom and highest COVID-19 positivity charges from June 29 to July 5, 2024.

Cannot see the map? Click on right here to view it.

Throughout the previous week COVID-19 check positivity has risen 9%, the CDC information exhibits.

Modifications in COVID-19 check positivity inside per week

Primarily based on information collected by the CDC it confirmed that 5 states had the largest enhance of 4.7% in optimistic COVID-19 instances from June 29 to July 5, 2024.

This is the checklist of states and their adjustments in COVID-19 positivity for the previous week.

State Change in COVID-19 check positivity in (%) Alabama +2.6 Alaska +3.4 Arizona +2.1 Arkansas +4.7 California +2.1 Colorado +2.6 Connecticut +0.7 Delaware +2.3 District of Columbia +2.3 Florida +2.6 Georgia +2.6 Hawaii +2.1 Idaho +3.4 Illinois +2.9 Indiana +2.9 Iowa +2.3 Kansas +2.3 Kentucky +2.6 Louisiana +4.7 Maine +0.7 Maryland +2.3 Massachusetts +0.7 Michigan +2.9 Minnesota +2.9 Mississippi +2.6 Missouri +2.3 Montana +2.6 Nebraska +2.3 Nevada +2.1 New Hampshire +0.7 New Jersey +2.2 New Mexico +4.7 New York +2.2 North Carolina +2.6 North Dakota +2.6 Ohio +2.9 Oklahoma +4.7 Oregon +3.4 Pennsylvania +2.3 Puerto Rico +2.2 Rhode Island +0.7 South Carolina +2.6 South Dakota +1.5 Tennessee +2.6 Texas +4.7 Utah +2.6 Vermont +0.7 Virginia +2.3 Washington +3.4 West Virginia +2.3 Wisconsin +2.9 Wyoming +2.6 Supply: CDC

Ahjané Forbes is a reporter on the Nationwide Trending Staff at USA TODAY. Ahjané covers breaking information, automobile remembers, crime, well being, lottery and public coverage tales. Electronic mail her at [email protected] . Comply with her on Instagram, Threads and X (Twitter) @forbesfineest.

Contributing: Emily DeLetter