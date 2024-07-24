What to know about Netanyahu’s visit to Washington

WASHINGTON (AP) — Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s go to to Washington this week is looming as a fraught one between the 2 allies, coming at a second of utmost political flux in america and wariness amongst American leaders about Netanyahu’s historical past of interjecting himself into U.S. home politics.

The primary goal of Netanyahu’s go to is a speech to a joint assembly of Congress. However at stake, in conferences with administration officers, are hopes for progress in U.S.-led efforts to mediate an finish to the nine-month Israel-Hamas conflict. The go to comes because the toll of Palestinians killed in Israeli strikes in Gaza nears 40,000. It’s additionally in per week when new deaths had been reported among the many surviving hostages — who embody Israelis, People and different nationalities — held by Hamas and different militants for the reason that first hours of the conflict.

Netanyahu deliberate his journey weeks earlier than the bottom abruptly began heaving below U.S. politics this summer time. That features a July 13 assassination try in opposition to Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump, and President Joe Biden’s choice Sunday to surrender his faltering reelection marketing campaign and endorse Vice President Kamala Harris for the presidency as a substitute.

Protests are deliberate for Netanyahu’s deliberate speech to each homes of Congress on Wednesday.

A have a look at the go to:

Israel’s chief visits the U.S. Capitol in what is certain to be a high-profile check of diplomacy, politics, and safety.

Why Netanyahu is coming

The political side for Netanyahu is that his reputation has plummeted at dwelling, and the go to — a minimum of initially — was seen as giving him an opportunity to indicate himself as a world statesman, welcomed by the lawmakers and leaders of Israel’s closest ally and the world’s solely superpower.

Home Speaker Mike Johnson helped result in Netanyahu’s tackle to lawmakers, highlighting agency Republican assist for the Israeli chief. Netanyahu has had tense relations with Biden regardless of the administration’s army and diplomatic assist for Israel’s conflict.

Biden and Netanyahu are anticipated to satisfy Thursday, based on a U.S. official who spoke on situation of anonymity forward of the White Home announcement. Harris will even meet with Netanyahu individually that day.

Talking for the White Home facet of issues, nationwide safety adviser Jake Sullivan mentioned at a safety convention in Colorado final week that Biden deliberate to concentrate on understanding what it would take for america, Israel and others to get a hostage-release and cease-fire deal completed within the coming weeks.

Biden referred to as in to a gathering of marketing campaign staffers Monday, telling them, “I feel we’re on the verge” of ending the conflict.

For his half, Netanyahu pointed to longer-term points earlier than flying out of Israel Monday. He mentioned he wished to speak to Biden about persevering with the conflict in opposition to Hamas, and confronting different Iran-backed armed teams within the area, in addition to liberating hostages.

Why Netanyahu’s go to is controversial

Israel’s conflict has been intensely divisive in america, spurring protests and leading to arrests on faculty campuses, alienating some voters on each side of the problem, and irritating months of effort by Biden to carry the combating to an in depth.

The journey is the primary time Netanyahu has traveled overseas for the reason that conflict broke out Oct. 7. It’s additionally his first for the reason that Worldwide Prison Courtroom mentioned it was searching for his arrest in what it mentioned had been potential conflict crimes in Israel’s offensive in Gaza. Israel denies wrongdoing, and the U.S. doesn’t acknowledge the ICC.

Netanyahu faces complaints in Israel that he’s avoiding closing a cease-fire and hostage-release deal in order to remain in energy, a cost repeated Monday by a relative of 1 hostage.

Netanyahu additionally has not been shy about criticizing Democratic administrations, together with Biden’s. In 2015, the Israeli chief used a speech to each homes of Congress to attempt to torpedo lawmaker and in style assist for President Barack Obama’s nuclear take care of Iran. He condemned it as a nasty and harmful deal, angering administration officers.

Sullivan mentioned administration officers don’t count on this week to be a repeat of 2015.

Netanyahu’s timing

It seems unhealthy. At the same time as Netanyahu was headed for Washington on Monday, American politics and voters had been nonetheless adjusting to the abrupt shift of focus from Biden to Harris within the Democratic presidential race. Biden was nonetheless in Delaware getting over COVID-19.

Harris, as Senate president, would usually sit behind overseas leaders, however she’ll be away Wednesday, on an Indianapolis journey scheduled earlier than she turned the main Democratic presidential candidate over the weekend.

Trump agreed to a Friday assembly with the Israeli chief. Trump introduced it on Reality Social, utilizing it to advertise what he wrote was his “PEACE THROUGH STRENGTH Agenda” overseas.

Trump has had a combined relationship with Netanyahu, together with cursing him for what Trump portrayed as Netanyahu’s fast recognition of Biden’s victory within the 2020 elections.

Protests are deliberate

Netanyahu’s joint tackle to Congress will look a bit totally different from earlier such addresses, partially attributable to opposition amongst Democrats to his conduct of the conflict in Gaza.

With Harris away, Senate Professional Tempore Patty Murray, a Washington Democrat, is subsequent in line to fill the seat behind Netanyahu, however she is among the many lawmakers declining to attend. Senate International Relations Chairman Ben Cardin will sit there as a substitute. He advised The Related Press he hoped Netanyahu would use the speech to put out a future for each Israelis and Palestinians.

Whereas households of some hostages had been reported to be touring with Netanyahu, different kin who fault his dealing with of the disaster mentioned they might even be sitting within the chamber.

Some lawmakers who deliberate to boycott the tackle mentioned they might spend the time speaking with the households of these held by Hamas.

A number of protests are deliberate exterior the Capitol, with some condemning the Israeli army marketing campaign total, and others expressing assist for Israel however urgent Netanyahu to strike a cease-fire deal and produce dwelling hostages.

The biggest protest is about for Wednesday morning, with organizers planning to march across the Capitol constructing demanding Netanyahu’s arrest on conflict crimes prices. A allow software submitted to the Nationwide Park Service estimated a minimum of 5,000 individuals.

Protests had been held Tuesday and had been to proceed all through the day Wednesday. Relations of Israeli hostages are planning a vigil on the Nationwide Mall.

Safety is tight

Fencing was up round entry factors to the Capitol and the resort alongside the Potomac River the place Netanyahu is staying. Capitol Police and Secret Service had been out in larger numbers, stepping up screening and safety for the Israeli chief’s go to.

The Metropolitan Police Division introduced an prolonged collection of road closures that may final a lot of the week.

The go to comes at a second the Secret Service, which handles safety of visiting overseas leaders, is below larger safety and intense political criticism from each events over safety failures within the assault on Trump. Kimberly Cheatle, director of the Secret Service, give up Tuesday over the failures.

___

Related Press writers Aamer Madhani and Zeke Miller in Washington and Josef Federman in Jerusalem contributed to this report.