What to know about Evan Gershkovich’s conviction for espionage in Russia

The trial of Wall Avenue Journal reporter Evan Gershkovich ended Friday along with his conviction on espionage costs that he, his employer and the U.S. authorities have dismissed as fabricated. He was sentenced to 16 years in jail.

Right here’s what we all know in regards to the secretive course of.

It befell within the Sverdlovsk Regional Court docket within the metropolis of Yekaterinburg, about 880 miles (1,416 kilometers) east of Moscow. That is the town the place Gershkovich was arrested in March 2023, whereas on a reporting journey.

The session was closed. Gershkovich was in courtroom for the decision and stood within the glass defendants’ cage carrying a darkish coloured T-shirt. His head was shaved, simply because it was in the beginning of his trial in June. It isn’t identified whether or not he selected to shave it or whether or not he was compelled to.

Decide Andrei Mineyev mentioned: “The courtroom dominated to search out Evan Gershkovich responsible of committing against the law below Article 376 of the Russian Felony Code, and to condemn him to imprisonment for a time period of 16 years to be served in a high-security correctional colony.”

The choose requested Gershkovich if he understood the decision and he replied in Russian, “Sure, your honor.” The choose requested if he had any questions and Gershkovich replied, “No, your honor.”

Because the press cameras have been leaving courtroom, Gershkovich rotated to wave as a girl shouted out, “Evan, we love you!”

Gershkovich, the American-born son of immigrants from the previous Soviet Union, is the primary Western journalist arrested on espionage costs in post-Soviet Russia. Russian authorities, with out presenting proof, claimed he was gathering secret data for the U.S.

The State Division has declared him “wrongfully detained,” thereby committing the federal government to assertively search his launch.

The Journal’s writer, Almar Latour, and Emma Tucker, its prime editor, referred to as it a “disgraceful, sham conviction,” in a press release after the decision. “Journalism isn’t against the law, and we is not going to relaxation till he’s launched. This should finish now,” Latour and Tucker mentioned.

U.S. President Joe Biden mentioned after the conviction that Gershkovich “was focused by the Russian authorities as a result of he’s a journalist and an American.”

“We’re pushing arduous for Evan’s launch and can proceed to take action,” Biden mentioned in a press release. “As I’ve lengthy mentioned and because the U.N. additionally concluded, there isn’t a query that Russia is wrongfully detaining Evan. Journalism isn’t against the law.”

Gershkovich’s arrest got here a few yr after President Vladimir Putin pushed by way of legal guidelines that chilled journalists, criminalizing criticism of Russia’s warfare in Ukraine and statements seen as discrediting the army. Overseas journalists largely left the nation after the legal guidelines’ passage, however some have trickled again in. There are issues about whether or not Russian authorities would goal them as animosity between Moscow and Washington grows.

After the decision, Gershkovich was anticipated to be taken again to the detention facility in Yekaterinburg the place he was held in the course of the trial. Each the prosecution and protection have 15 days to enchantment the sentence. If there’s no enchantment, Gershkovich can be transferred again to jail.

If there may be an enchantment, Gershkovich will in all probability keep in Yekaterinburg till there may be one other listening to.

The method of transferring him can final days and even months, and it could solely be clear the place Gershkovich will serve his sentence as soon as his attorneys are informed that he has arrived at a jail.

Though Russia-U.S. relations are at their lowest level because the Chilly Struggle, the international locations negotiated a swap in 2022 that freed WNBA star Brittney Griner, who had been serving a 9 1/2-year sentence for hashish possession. Griner was exchanged for arms vendor Viktor Bout, who was imprisoned within the U.S.

The international locations additionally traded Marine veteran Trevor Reed, who was serving 9 years in Russia for assaulting a police officer, and Russian pilot Konstantin Yaroshenko, who was serving a 20 years for conspiring to smuggle cocaine.

Putin hinted that he can be open to swapping Gershkovich for Vadim Krasikov, a Russian serving a life sentence in Germany for the 2019 killing in Berlin of a Georgian citizen of Chechen descent. Nevertheless, Germany’s willingness to cooperate is an open query.

It might be months or years. Russian officers mentioned a swap can solely occur after a verdict, however it is dependent upon when Moscow and Washington attain a deal. Previous experiences differ drastically.

Griner was exchanged about 4 months after her verdict. Reed was launched in a swap 21 months after his. Whelan, convicted of espionage in 2020 and sentenced to 16 years in jail, continues to be ready.