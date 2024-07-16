What to expect from first day in Milwaukee

The 2024 Republican Nationwide Conference kicked off in Milwaukee on Monday, amid an investigation into an tried assassination of the GOP presumptive nominee, former President Donald Trump, because the incumbent Democratic President Joe Biden requires a cooling of heated rhetoric.

The RNC was slated to formally start at 12:35 p.m. Central, with its first conference session to run till 4:45 p.m. A second official session was to comply with at 5:45 p.m. and final till 10 p.m.

A lot of occasions exterior of official conference instances can even happen — with The Heritage Basis’s Coverage Fest: Preventing for America’s Future, a policy-centric occasion and a screening of “Reagan,” the 2024 Dennis Quaid-led biopic of the previous president, amongst different occasions, is scheduled to happen all through the day.

Trump is predicted to make an look on Monday on the conference, regardless of his current brush with demise. The week-long occasion begins lower than 48 hours after photographs have been fired in Trump’s route at his rally in Butler, Pennsylvania, killing a rally attendee and wounding two others. The gunman, recognized as Thomas Crooks, 20, was killed by Secret Service brokers moments later.

Monday’s RNC schedule – all listings are within the Central time zone

Midday – 1:30 p.m.: How AI Impacts Ladies, Democracy and Elections – Offered by Microsoft; hosted by All In Collectively; situated at Northern Lights Occasion Venue

12:45 p.m. – 4:45 p.m.: Official Session #1, hosted by the RNC, situated at Fiserv Discussion board. The official conference watch celebration, additionally hosted by the RNC, might be held on the Drink Wisconsinbly Pub.

2 p.m. – 5:30 p.m.: Conference Fest: The Official Delegate Expertise, hosted by the RNC, is situated on the internal USSS Safety Perimeter.

3 p.m. – 6 p.m.: The Legal professionals’ Reception on the 2024 RNC Conference, hosted by the Republican Nationwide Legal professionals Affiliation, situated at Husch Blackwell.

4 p.m. – 6:30 p.m.: Briefing and Reception: Celebrating the Asian American and Pacific Islander Citizens, hosted by Asian and Pacific Islander American Vote, situated at Pilot Venture Brewing.

4 p.m. – 7 p.m.: Veteran Candidate Mixer and Fundraiser, hosted by the Nationwide Protection Political Motion Committee, at AJ Bombers and Bar Restaurant.

4 p.m. – 8 p.m.: American International Methods Reception, hosted by American International Methods, situated at Third Coast Provisions.

4:30 p.m. – 6:30 p.m.: Reception Honoring the Italian American Dedication to Public Service, hosted by the Nationwide Italian American Basis, situated on the Calderone Membership.

5 p.m. – 8 p.m.: Energy, Potential and Partnership – Offered by Microsoft, hosted by All In Collectively, situated at Northern Lights Occasion Venue.

5:45 p.m. – 10 p.m.: Official Session #2, hosted by the RNC, might be held at Fiserv Discussion board. The official conference watch celebration, additionally hosted by the RNC, will happen at Drink Wisconsinbly Pub on the similar time.

8 p.m. – 2 a.m.: Jamboree on the RNC that includes DJ Milk and Cooks, hosted by GOP Jamboree, situated at Crimson, White and Blue Bar.

Tips on how to watch the RNC

Although the conference shouldn’t be open to the general public, an RNC spokesperson mentioned the occasions will be streamed on YouTube, X, Fb Stay, Rumble, Amazon Prime, Twitch, and Direct TV.

Milwaukee’s Metropolis Channel will broadcast the conference starting at 6 p.m. Monday. It’ll air 24/7 and finish at midnight on July 19. Viewers can watch by way of Spectrum Cable on Channel 25 in addition to on the “Livestream 1” feed right here: https://metropolis.milwaukee.gov/cityclerk/CityChannel.

Protection of the conference by tv networks will range barely. Right here’s a breakdown of the key networks and their protection plans: