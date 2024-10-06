What time, TV channel is UCLA vs Penn State football on today? Free live stream, spread, game odds

The struggling UCLA Bruins face the No. 7 ranked Penn State Nittany Lions, with the latter coming in as enormous favorites at house on this Week 6 Huge Ten faculty soccer showdown. This sport kicks off at 9 a.m. PT/12 p.m. ET (11 a.m. CT) on Saturday, October 5 with a stay broadcast on FOX, and streaming stay on demand.

• WATCH: UCLA Bruins vs. Penn State Nittany Lions soccer stay

The UCLA offense is coming in averaging simply 14 factors per sport, so the Bruins will should be higher than marketed to have any probability of being aggressive on this matchup. Crimson-hot and rolling up to now this season, the Nittany Lions are favored to win this sport by practically 4 touchdowns.

What TV channel is the UCLA vs. Penn State soccer sport on right this moment?

When: Kickoff takes place at 9 a.m. PT/12 p.m. ET (11 a.m. CT) on Saturday, October 5

The place: Beaver Stadium | College Park, PA

TV channel: FOX

Tips on how to watch stay stream on-line: You'll be able to watch the sport on FOX Sports activities Dwell by signing in together with your supplier data.

UCLA vs. Penn State unfold, newest betting odds

MoneyLine: PSU: -4000 | UCLA: +1800

Level unfold: PSU: -27.5 | UCLA: +27.5

Over/Beneath: 46.5