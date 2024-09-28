What time, TV channel is Ole Miss vs Kentucky football game on today? Free live stream, spread, odds

Jaxson Dart leads the No. 6 ranked Ole Miss Rebels towards the Kentucky Wildcats as he goals to maintain his Heisman hopes alive and keep away from an upset at house. This begins SEC play for Mississippi, with Kentucky 0-2 in convention play. This sport kicks off at 9 a.m. PT/12 p.m. ET (11 a.m. CT) on Saturday, September 28 with a dwell broadcast on ABC, and streaming dwell on ESPN Plus.

What TV channel is the Ole Miss vs. Kentucky sport on?

When: Kickoff takes place at 9 a.m. PT/12 p.m. ET (11 a.m. CT) on Saturday, September 28.

The place: Vaught-Hemingway Stadium | Oxford, MS

TV Channel: ABC, and streaming on ESPN Plus

Ole Miss vs. Kentucky unfold, betting odds

Level Unfold: MISS: -15.5 | UK: +15.5

Moneyline: MISS: -750 | UK: +525

Over/Beneath: 52