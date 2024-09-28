What time, TV channel is Miami Hurricanes vs Virginia Tech football on today? Free live stream, spread, game odds

Operating again Damien Martinez and the No. 7 ranked Miami Hurricanes face the Virginia Tech Hokies attempting to keep away from an upset on their house subject right here in Week 5 of the 2024 faculty soccer season. This sport kicks off at 4:30 p.m. PT/7:30 p.m. ET (6:30 p.m. CT) on Friday, September 27 with a reside broadcast on ESPN, and streaming reside on demand.

• WATCH: Virginia Tech vs. Miami soccer reside for FREE with Fubo (free trial), with Sling (most cost-effective streaming plans, $25 off your first month) or see extra streaming choices under.

What TV channel is the Miami vs. Virginia Tech soccer sport on in the present day?

When: Kickoff takes place at 4:30 p.m. PT/7:30 p.m. ET (6:30 p.m. CT) on Friday, September 27.

The place: Exhausting Rock Stadium, Miami Gardens, FL

TV Channel: ESPN

Easy methods to watch reside stream on-line: Should you don’t have cable, you may nonetheless watch this sport reside for FREE with Fubo (free trial) or with DirecTV Stream (free trial). In case you are out of free trials, the most affordable and greatest method to watch this sport and extra soccer this month is by signing up for Sling (promotional presents, most cost-effective streaming plans), which is $25 off for the primary month should you add the “Sports activities Additional” bundle that features Massive Ten Community, SEC Community and some different sports activities channels. When you have a cable or satellite tv for pc subscription already, you may watch the sport on Watch ESPN or the ESPN app by signing in along with your supplier data.

What TV channel is ESPN on?

You will discover out extra about which channel ESPN is on in your space through the use of the channel finders right here: Comcast Xfinity, DIRECTV, Dish, Verizon Fios, Spectrum/Constitution, Optimum/Altice.

Miami vs. Virginia Tech unfold, newest betting odds

Moneyline: MIA: -1100 | VT: +750

Level unfold: MIA: -19.5 | VT: +19.5

Over/Beneath: 54.5