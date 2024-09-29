What time, TV channel is Louisville vs Notre Dame football on today? Live stream, spread, game odds

The No. 15 ranked Louisville Cardinals face the No. 16 Notre Dame Preventing Irish in a Week 5 school soccer matchup at this time, however this sport gained’t be out there to observe reside on any common TV channel. Kickoff takes place at 12:30 p.m. PT/3:30 p.m. ET (2:30 p.m. CT) on Saturday, September 28 with a reside broadcast solely on Peacock, NBC’s streaming platform.

What TV channel is the Louisville vs. Notre Dame soccer sport on?

When: Kickoff is about for 12:30 p.m. PT/3:30 p.m. ET (2:30 p.m. CT) on Saturday, September 28.

The place: Notre Dame Stadium, Notre Dame, IN

TV channel: There is no such thing as a TV broadcast for this sport. Streaming solely on Peacock. Right here’s find out how to watch Peacock in your TV at house when you’ve got by no means used the platform earlier than.

Louisville vs. Notre Dame unfold, betting odds

Level unfold: ND: -6.5 | LOU: +6.5

Moneyline: NEB: -240 | LOU: +195

Over/Beneath: 46