What time, TV channel is Dodgers vs Padres NLDS Game 1 on today? Free live stream, MLB playoffs odds, series schedule

The Los Angeles Dodgers face the San Diego Padres in Recreation 1 of this NLDS showdown going down right this moment with the 2024 MLB playoffs heaqting up out west on Saturday, October 5 at 5:38 p.m. PT/8:38 p.m. ET (4:38 p.m. CT) with a reside broadcast on FS1, and streaming reside on demand.

After storming again to advance within the playoffs, Dylan Stop will probably be on the hill to start out Recreation 1 for the Padres on this highway check. In the meantime, prime hurler Yoshinobu Yamamoto would be the beginning pitcher for the Dodgers at house within the first assembly of this Nationwide League Divisional Collection matchup.

What TV channel is the Dodgers vs. Padres MLB playoffs sport on right this moment?

The place: Recreation 1 takes place at Dodger Stadium | Los Angeles, California

When: A have a look at this best-of-five sport sequence.

Recreation 1: San Diego at Los Angeles, 5:38 p.m. PT on October 5 (FS1)

Recreation 2: San Diego at Los Angeles, 5:03 p.m. PT on October 6 (FS1)

Recreation 3: Los Angeles at San Diego, 6:08 p.m. PT on October 8 (FS1)

*Recreation 4: Los Angeles at San Diego, 6:08 p.m. PT on October 9 (FS1)

*Recreation 5: San Diego at Los Angeles, 5:08 p.m. PT on October 11 (FOX)

*if obligatory

TV channel: FOX Sports activities 1

Dodgers vs. Padres unfold, newest betting odds

Moneyline: LAD: -135 | SDP: +115

Level unfold: LAD: -1.5 | SDP: +1.5

Over/Underneath: 7.5