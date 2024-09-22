What time, TV channel is Colorado Buffaloes vs Baylor football game on today? Free live stream, spread, odds

Making an attempt to claw their method again to relevance, Deion Sanders and the Colorado Buffaloes face the Baylor Bears as slight favorites on this Week 4 faculty soccer showdown. Can Shedeur Sanders lead this workforce to a much-needed win in opposition to a succesful foe? This recreation kicks off at 5 p.m. PT/8 p.m. ET (7 p.m. CT) on Saturday, September 21 with a stay broadcast on FOX, and streaming stay on demand.

• WATCH: Baylor vs. Colorado soccer stay without cost with Fubo (free trial) or with DirecTV Stream (free trial) or see extra streaming choices under.

What TV channel is the Colorado vs. Baylor soccer recreation on at present?

When: Kickoff takes place at 5 p.m. PT/8 p.m. ET (7 p.m. CT) on Saturday, September 21.

The place: Folsom Discipline | Boulder, CO

TV Channel: FOX

Easy methods to watch stay stream on-line: In case you don’t have cable, you’ll be able to nonetheless watch this recreation stay for FREE with Fubo (free trial) or with DirecTV Stream (free trial). If you have already got a cable or satellite tv for pc subscription already, you’ll be able to watch the sport on FOX Sports activities Stay by signing in along with your supplier info.

You’ll find out extra about which channel FOX is on in your space through the use of the channel finders right here: Comcast Xfinity, DIRECTV, Dish, Verizon Fios, Spectrum/Constitution, Optimum/Altice.

Colorado vs. Baylor unfold, newest betting odds

MoneyLine: COL: -125 | BAY: +105

Level unfold: COL: -2 | BAY: +2

Over/Below: 51.5