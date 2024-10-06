What time, TV channel is Boise State vs Utah State football on today? Free live stream, spread, game odds

With Heisman candidate Ashton Jeanty lining up within the backfield, the No. 21 ranked Boise State Broncos face the Utah State Aggies in a Week 6 school soccer showdown immediately. This sport kicks off at 4 p.m. PT/7 p.m. ET (5 p.m. MDT) on Saturday, October 5 with a stay broadcast on FS2, and streaming stay on demand.

• WATCH: Boise State vs. Utah State soccer stay totally free with Fubo (free trial) or with Sling (most cost-effective streaming plans, $25 off your first month) or see extra streaming choices under.

What TV channel is the Boise State vs. Utah State soccer sport on immediately?

When: Kickoff takes place at 4 p.m. PT/7 p.m. ET (5 p.m. MDT) on Saturday, October 5.

The place: Albertsons Stadium, Boise, ID

TV Channel: FS1

If you happen to don't have cable, you possibly can nonetheless watch this sport stay for FREE with Fubo (free trial) or with DirecTV Stream (free trial). In case you are out of free trials, the most affordable and greatest method to watch this sport and extra soccer this month is by signing up for Sling (promotional gives, most cost-effective streaming plans), which prices round $31 for the primary month in case you add the "Sports activities Further" bundle that features Large Ten Community and some different sports activities channels. If you have already got a cable or satellite tv for pc subscription already, you possibly can watch the sport on FOX Sports activities Stay by signing in along with your supplier info.

What TV channel is FS2 on?

You will discover out extra about which channel FOX Sports activities 2 is on in your space by utilizing the channel finders right here: Comcast Xfinity, DIRECTV, Dish, Verizon Fios, Spectrum/Constitution, Optimum/Altice.

Boise State vs. Utah State unfold, newest betting odds

Moneyline: BSU: -2800 | USU: +1300

Level unfold: BSU: -27 | USU: +27

Over/Underneath: 66.5