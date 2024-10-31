What Time Is The ‘Love Is Blind’ Season 7 Reunion On Netflix?

Love is Blind. (L to R) Hannah Jiles, Marrisa George in episode 713 of Love is Blind. Cr. Courtesy … [+] of Netflix © 2024 COURTESY OF NETFLIX

From Stephen’s dishonest allegations to Hannah and Nick’s tumultuous breakup, the Love is Blind Season 7 reunion guarantees to be crammed with heaps of twists and turns. The dramatic episode drops on Wednesday evening, so learn on to find the precise time to tune in.

Within the new season that premiered in October, Netflix’s beloved relationship experiment returned with 29 singles based mostly in Washington, D.C., all hoping to fall in love sight unseen. Whereas seven {couples} obtained engaged in Season 7, solely six had been chosen by manufacturing to go to Cabo for a trip with the opposite {couples}.

ForbesWhich {Couples} Acquired Married In ‘Love Is Blind’ Season 7? Right here’s Who’s Nonetheless Collectively

Because the contestants entered the actual world, they encountered varied challenges, from residing collectively to assembly one another’s households, inflicting some relationships to falter. Following a sleep take a look at dishonest scandal and the first-ever #napgate, solely three {couples} made it to the finale in Episode 12: Taylor and Garrett, Marissa and Ramses, and Tyler and Ashley.

Finally, solely Taylor and Garrett and Tyler and Ashley tied the knot within the Season 7 finale. Now, for the primary time for the reason that weddings, all of the {couples} will reunite alongside co-hosts Nick and Vanessa Lachey, particular company, previous contestants, and extra.

What Time Is The Love Is Blind Season 7 Reunion?

Love is Blind. (L to R) Nick Lachey, Vanessa Lachey in episode 713 of Love is Blind. Cr. Courtesy of … [+] Netflix © 2024 COURTESY OF NETFLIX

The Love is Blind Season 7 reunion will air on Netflix at 9 p.m. ET / 6 p.m. PT on Wednesday, Oct. 30.

ForbesInside Hannah And Nick’s Messy ‘Love Is Blind’ Break up—And If They’re Again Collectively Now

Is There A Trailer For The Love Is Blind Season 7 Reunion?

Love is Blind. (L to R) Stephen Richardson, Timothee Godbee, Leo Braudy in episode 713 of Love is … [+] Blind. Cr. Courtesy of Netflix © 2024 COURTESY OF NETFLIX

Sure, Netflix launched the Love is Blind Season 7 reunion trailer on Oct. 28, 2024. The trailer teases intense conversations between former {couples} and updates about how the 2 married {couples} are doing now.

Ramses and Marissa may also reunite after their emotional break up within the finale, and her mother, Vanessa, may also be there to confront her daughter’s ex. “You broke her,” Vanessa tells Ramses within the trailer. He mentioned that he noticed them having a future, however Marissa responds to one in every of his feedback and says, “However you see, I didn’t have a say.”

Viewers may also get perception into the dishonest allegations chargeable for Monica and Stephen’s break up. In a single clip, Season 3 contestant Nancy Rodrigues calls out from the group, “Inform us what was within the texts,” and at one other level, Stephen says, “Nobody desires to imagine me.”

Tyler’s controversial child scenario may also doubtless be introduced up within the reunion. Just a few weeks earlier than their marriage ceremony, Ashley realized that Tyler had organic youngsters, however he claimed that he didn’t have a relationship with them. Nevertheless, the alleged mom of the three youngsters, Bri Thomas, broke her silence on Instagram and mentioned that not the whole lot Tyler mentioned on the present was true.

Whereas she confirmed that Tyler initially consented to a sperm donation to assist her and her now ex-wife have their oldest baby, Kyreaux, the beginning of their different two youngsters was the results of unplanned, consensual intercourse. She claimed that Tyler was there together with her all through the being pregnant and beginning of the twins, with the 2 even residing collectively.

“I can’t wrap my head round why he felt one of the simplest ways to try this can be to chop off the children. Then, to make issues worse, lie on nationwide tv and say they’re merely sperm infants they usually don’t know what he seems like,” Thomas revealed in a sequence of movies posted on Oct. 19. “That each one hurts. I perceive. That is for everybody’s leisure. However that is our actual lives. And, , it sucks. It actually sucks.”

In the meantime, within the reunion, Ashley says in a single clip, “Who has higher perception on what’s occurring — social media or me?” Later, Tyler says, “I don’t owe anybody an evidence however Ashley.”

ForbesStephen’s ‘Love Is Blind’ Dishonest Scandal Defined—Right here’s How Monica Discovered The Texts

How To Watch The Love Is Blind Season 7 Reunion

Love is Blind. Ramses Prashad in episode 713 of Love is Blind. Cr. Courtesy of Netflix © 2024 COURTESY OF NETFLIX

If you wish to watch the Love is Blind Season 7 reunion, you’ll want to join a Netflix membership. The streamer at the moment gives three choices: Customary with adverts begins at $6.99 per 30 days, customary (no adverts) is $15.49 per 30 days, and premium (no adverts) is $22.99 per 30 days. There is no such thing as a free trial right now.