What time is the Closing Ceremony for the 2024 Olympics? – NBC New York

The Paris Olympics closing ceremony is scheduled for Sunday afternoon and promises to be an entertaining ending to an exciting Games.

The Olympics closing ceremony is scheduled to happen Sunday, Aug. 11 at 3 p.m. ET/12 p.m. PT. The closing ceremony is anticipated to run three hours till roughly 6 p.m. ET/3 p.m. PT.

The closing ceremony will air reside on NBC, Peacock and stream on NBCOlympics.com throughout all time zones.

If you live in the Pacific time zone, not to worry. The Olympics will be shown live across all time zones in the United States and air live at 12 p.m. PT.

In case you miss the reside airing, the closing ceremony will replay at 7 p.m. PT on NBC and Peacock. The replay can even stream reside on NBCOlympics.com.

The best way to watch the Olympics closing ceremony

Following the closing ceremony, watch a particular stay up for the 2028 Video games in Los Angeles on “Countdown to LA28” on NBC, Peacock and streaming at NBCOlympics.com at 10 p.m. ET.

Who’s performing on the closing ceremony of the Olympics?

H.E.R., a five-time Grammy winner, is anticipated to sing the U.S. nationwide anthem reside at the Stade de France as a part of the handover for the Los Angeles Summer time Video games in 2028. H.E.R. is from California.

Rapper Snoop Dogg will play an element within the handover phase, in keeping with NBC Information, although it isn’t clear but if he’ll carry out.

There have additionally been stories Billie Eilish and the Purple Scorching Chili Peppers will carry out. Selection is reporting the 2 artists will carry out from Los Angeles.

Tom Cruise can be reportedly performing a stunt involving the handover of the Olympic flag from Paris to Los Angeles.

A number of different A-listers have been rumored to be concerned within the closing ceremony, however nothing else has been confirmed or formally introduced.

Who will host the closing ceremony for NBC?

NBC Olympics host Mike Tirico is anticipated to be joined by Tonight Present host Jimmy Fallon.

Who’re the Crew USA flag bearers for closing ceremony?

Crew USA swimmer Katie Ledecky and rower Nick Mead have been introduced because the flag bearers for Crew USA.

What’s going to occur in the course of the Closing Ceremony?

It’ll function conventional highlights, together with the athletes’ parade and the handover of the Olympic flag to the organizers of the 2028 Los Angeles Video games. There shall be a medal presentation ceremony — for the ladies’s marathon from earlier within the day.

It’s a extra conventional setting after the Seine River was used for the audacious opening ceremony, however don’t count on it to be uninteresting. It options the identical inventive director — Thomas Jolly.

Organizers mentioned in a latest assertion that it’ll embody “over 100 performers, acrobats, dancers and circus artists.”

There shall be musical performances and “the participation of world-renowned singers will full the image. … A part of the present will happen within the air, whereas the enormous units, costumes and spectacular lighting results will take spectators on a journey by way of time, each previous and future.”

Jolly added: “It’s a really visible, very choreographic, very acrobatic present with an operatic dimension to present an awesome visible fresco and say goodbye to athletes from all around the world.”

When are the 2028 Olympics in Los Angeles?

The 2028 Olympics will happen July 14, 2028 to July 30, 2028.