What Time Is The 2024 Olympics Closing Ceremony In Paris?

This {photograph} reveals the Eiffel Tower bearing the Olympics rings, lit-up forward of the Paris 2024 … [+] Olympic and Paralympic video games, in Paris on July 20, 2024. (Picture by MANAN VATSYAYANA / AFP) (Picture by MANAN VATSYAYANA/AFP by way of Getty Photographs) AFP by way of Getty Photographs

After greater than two weeks of thrilling sports activities competitions and unforgettable moments in Paris, it is time to bid farewell to the Metropolis of Love and go the baton to the 2028 Summer time Video games host, Los Angeles. Learn on to study what time the 2024 Olympics Closing Ceremony will air on NBC and Peacock.

A part of right now’s Closing Ceremony will showcase “Information,” a present organized by 2024 creative director Thomas Jolly. The occasion will happen within the Stade de France, which was remodeled into a huge live performance corridor. There will likely be tons of of performers, together with acrobats, dancers, and circus artists.

The official Olympics web site teased that the “Information” will “have fun the tip of a fortnight of competitions and festivities for the Olympic leg of the Paris 2024 Video games.” A part of the present may even happen within the air, “whereas the enormous units, costumes and spectacular lighting results will take spectators on a journey by time, each previous and future.”

Sunday’s large occasion may even function conventional elements of Closing Ceremonies, together with the flags of the nations, the athletes’ parade, and the handover of the Olympic flag to the Los Angeles 2028 Organizing Committee. A number of information shops have confirmed that H.E.R. will likely be performing, with Billie Eilish, Snoop Dogg, and the Crimson Sizzling Chili Peppers additionally set to take part within the occasion.

Tom Cruise may even be reportedly concerned within the Closing Ceremony handover. Deadline reported that the Hollywood star is planning to carry out an motion movie-worthy stunt.

Workforce USA introduced on August 8 that swimmer Katie Ledecky and rower Nick Mead will carry the American flags on the closing ceremony. “Thanks, Workforce USA,” Ledecky stated in a video posted by Workforce USA’s social media accounts. “This can be a enormous honor. I can’t await closing ceremony. It’s been an honor representing our nation right here in Paris. I’m so proud to be a part of this staff.”

What Time Is The 2024 Olympics Closing Ceremony?

PARIS, FRANCE – JULY 26: The Olympic flag is rasied on the Place du Trocadero in entrance of the … [+] Eiffel Tower through the Opening Ceremony of the Olympic Video games Paris 2024 on July 26, 2024 in Paris, France. (Picture by François-Xavier Marit-Pool/Getty Photographs) Getty Photographs

The 2024 Olympics Closing Ceremony begins at 3 p.m. ET on Sunday, August 11, on NBC and Peacock. The ceremony will likely be re-aired at 7 p.m. ET/PT that very same day for primetime.

How Lengthy Is The 2024 Olympics Closing Ceremony?

PARIS, FRANCE – JUNE 17: The Paris 2024 emblem is displayed close to the Eiffel Tower earlier than the beginning of … [+] the Paris 2024 Olympic and Paralympic Video games on June 17, 2024 in Paris, France. The town is gearing as much as host the XXXIII Olympic Summer time Video games, from 26 July to 11 August. (Picture by Chesnot/Getty Photographs) Getty Photographs

The 2024 Olympics Closing Ceremony is ready to final round two hours, making it about two hours shorter than the four-hour Opening Ceremony. Based on NBC New York, the ceremony is anticipated to wrap up by 5:15 p.m. ET.

How To Watch The 2024 Olympics Closing Ceremony

NANTERRE, FRANCE – AUGUST 03: Gold Medalist Katie Ledecky of Workforce United States poses on the rostrum … [+] through the Swimming medal ceremony after the Girls’s 800m Freestyle Closing on day eight of the Olympic Video games Paris 2024 at Paris La Protection Enviornment on August 03, 2024 in Nanterre, France. (Picture by Quinn Rooney/Getty Photographs) Getty Photographs

The 2024 Olympics Closing Ceremony will air on NBC and Peacock. For those who don’t have cable, you’ll be able to join a stay TV streaming service that gives NBC, together with DirecTV, YouTube TV, and Hulu+ TV. All three websites are at the moment providing a free trial, so you’ll be able to watch the 2024 Olympics Closing Ceremony totally free.

If you wish to stream the 2024 Olympics Closing Ceremony, you’ll be able to join a Peacock account. A Peacock Premium subscription is $7.99 a month (or $79.99 for a yr).