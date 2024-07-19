What time does Trump speak at RNC convention tonight in Milwaukee?

On the heels of an assassination try in opposition to former president Donald Trump, the announcement of his vp choose and a packed week on the Republican Nationwide Conference, many are awaiting Trump’s speech Thursday night time at Fiserv Discussion board to wrap up the fourth and closing day of the conference in Milwaukee.

This is what we find out about Trump’s speech accepting the Republican nomination for president:

What time does Trump communicate on the RNC tonight? When is Trump talking?

Trump will give his acceptance speech between 9 and 10:30 p.m. CT, based on a schedule posted to the conference’s web site.

The previous president, who’s been donning a bandage over his proper ear all through the RNC, will observe Dana White, the Final Preventing Championship CEO, who will communicate through the 8-9 p.m. CT block and a number of other different audio system, together with former skilled entertainer and wrestler Hulk Hogan and Tucker Carlson, founding father of the Tucker Carlson Community. Singer Child Rock will carry out earlier than Trump’s speech, too.

The right way to watch Trump’s speech on the RNC tonight?

Folks can watch Trump’s speech by streaming the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel’s Day 4 protection of the RNC.

The speech can even be obtainable on the GOP conference’s YouTube channel and X account.

This is a breakdown of the most important networks and their protection plans:

C-SPAN will carry your entire conference uninterrupted.

will carry your entire conference uninterrupted. CBS could have stay protection beginning at 7 p.m. CT.

could have stay protection beginning at 7 p.m. CT. NBC Information will broadcast “Determination 2024” stay from 8 to 10 p.m.

will broadcast “Determination 2024” stay from 8 to 10 p.m. ABC Information could have stay protection from 9 to 10 p.m.

could have stay protection from 9 to 10 p.m. Fox Information will air protection throughout its common prime-time lineup of exhibits, and can broadcast a nightly one-hour particular beginning at 9 p.m.

will air protection throughout its common prime-time lineup of exhibits, and can broadcast a nightly one-hour particular beginning at 9 p.m. CNN will characteristic protection from 6 a.m. to 11 p.m., culminating with a stay primetime broadcast from 7 p.m. to 11 p.m.

will characteristic protection from 6 a.m. to 11 p.m., culminating with a stay primetime broadcast from 7 p.m. to 11 p.m. MSNBC will broadcast a prime-time particular from 7 to 11 p.m.

will broadcast a prime-time particular from 7 to 11 p.m. NewsNation will present primetime protection titled “Determination Desk 2024: The Republican Nationwide Conference” from 6 to 11 p.m.

RNC schedule of audio system tonight

This is when Thursday’s audio system are scheduled to take the rostrum, based on a supply acquainted with the occasion. All instances are Central and topic to vary.

5:30-6 p.m.

Sen. Steve Daines, R-MT

Rep. Richard Hudson, R-NC, Chair of Nationwide Republican Congressional Committee (NRCC)

6 to six:30 p.m.

Diane Hendricks, co-founder of the Beloit-based ABC provide

Linda McMahon, former administrator, Small Enterprise Administration

Mike Pompeo, former Secretary of State

6:30 to 7 p.m.

Pastor Lorenzo Sewell of 180 Church in Detroit

Steve Witkoff, actual property investor, landlord and longtime pal of Trump, and Zach Witkoff

7 to 7:30 p.m.

Alina Habba, Trump’s lawyer

Tucker Carlson, former host of Tucker Carlson Tonight on Fox Information

7:30 to eight p.m.

Hulk Hogan, skilled entertainer and wrestler

8 to 9 p.m.

Franklin Graham, president and CEO of the Billy Graham Evangelistic Affiliation

Eric Trump, Trump’s son

Dana White, CEO of Final Preventing Championship

9 to 10:30 p.m.

Former President Donald Trump

