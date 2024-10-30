What time does the ‘Love is Blind’ reunion drop? Everything to know

Seize your gold-plated drinkware: The “Love is Blind” reunion arrives Wednesday.

The wildly well-liked Netflix collection dropped a trailer for the reunion episode Monday, teasing all of the storylines which have taken the web by storm, together with the destiny of Tyler Francis and Ashley Adionser’s relationship.

Here is all the things you could know concerning the particular reunion episode, together with who might be there and the place to observe.

When is the ‘Love is Blind’ season 7 reunion?

The reunion airs Wednesday, Oct. 30, at 9 p.m. ET.

Hannah, Tyler, Ramses, extra set to seem in ‘Love is Blind’ reunion

Monday’s trailer for the reunion episode options all of the solid members who bought engaged through the present – together with Taylor Krause and Garrett Josemans, Ashley and Tyler, Hannah Jiles and Nick Dorka, Marissa George and Ramses Prashad, Monica Davis and Stephen Richardson, Tim Godbee and Alex Byrd, and Brittany Wisniewski and Leo Braudy.

Those that stated “I do” on the altar look like sitting collectively within the reunion. Taylor has a gold ring on her left ring finger and at one other level is seen with a hand on Garrett’s leg. In the meantime, Ashley and Tyler are additionally facet by facet on a loveseat subsequent to hosts Vanessa and Nick Lachey.

The trailer teases a number of tense conversations between solid members, together with rehashing Marissa and Ramses’ breakup, Hannah and Nick’s turbulent relationship, Stephen’s infidelity with Monica and different storylines that attracted a lot of web consideration.

Will Tyler’s youngsters be addressed?

One of many greatest revelations of the season was the very fact Tyler has organic youngsters − one thing that was not revealed to Ashley till shortly earlier than their marriage ceremony. Though he stated on the present he doesn’t have a relationship along with his youngsters, latest allegations have emerged on-line that solid doubt on this declare.

Although it is unclear whether or not the Lacheys will dig into the character of Tyler’s relationship along with his youngsters, each he and Ashley make statements within the trailer that would point out a dialog on the subject.

“Who has higher perception on what is going on on − social media or me?” Ashley says. Later, Tyler says, “I do not owe anybody an evidence however Ashley.”

Methods to watch the ‘Love is Blind’ season 7 reunion

The “Love is Blind” reunion airs on Netflix.

Watch the ‘Love is Blind’ reunion trailer right here

Is ‘Love is Blind’ filming in Cincinnati?

The main points surrounding the place in Ohio the present will movie will not be but decided, however “Love is Blind” is at present casting singles in Cincinnati, Cleveland and Columbus.

Donna Driscoll, head of casting for Kinetic Content material (the corporate behind the present’s manufacturing), shared particulars about Ohio’s casting course of with The Enquirer in September. The Buckeye State stood out as a result of till now, they hadn’t looked for solid members within the Midwest. Plus, “Love is Blind” host and 98 Levels boy band star Nick Lachey is a proud Cincinnati native.

The on-line software contains over 60 questions on marriage and dedication readiness, and candidates are inspired to add a 15-second video sharing why they’re prepared to search out love within the pods. Following a profitable software, candidates could have a cellphone interview that takes between half-hour and two hours. The subsequent stage within the course of includes a digital Zoom interview with casting producer(s) that may take as much as two hours.

The total casting course of can take three to 6 months, Driscoll stated. In search of love? Go to casting.kineticcontent.com/LoveIsBlind/ to use.