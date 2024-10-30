What time does the 'Love is Blind' reunion drop? Everything to know

What time does the ‘Love is Blind’ reunion drop? Everything to know

Seize your gold-plated drinkware: The “Love is Blind” reunion arrives Wednesday.

The wildly well-liked Netflix collection dropped a trailer for the reunion episode Monday, teasing all of the storylines which have taken the web by storm, together with the destiny of Tyler Francis and Ashley Adionser’s relationship.

Here is all the things you could know concerning the particular reunion episode, together with who might be there and the place to observe.

When is the ‘Love is Blind’ season 7 reunion?

The reunion airs Wednesday, Oct. 30, at 9 p.m. ET.

