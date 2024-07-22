What this Jewish, gay DNC delegate thinks of Biden’s decision – The Forward

By Lauren Markoe

July 21, 2024

As stress mounted for President Joe Biden to step apart these previous few weeks, the one Democrat I knew who thought he ought to keep within the race was my fourth-grade instructor, Lew Chaim Goldstein. He was additionally the one individual I knew who had a direct function within the debate: Goldstein is a delegate to this 12 months’s Democratic Nationwide Conference in Chicago, as he was in 1968.

However even Goldstein stated Sunday afternoon that he was “relieved” by Biden’s resolution to not search reelection — if solely to finish the weeks of Democratic Get together infighting over it — and particularly glad the president had endorsed Vice President Kamala Harris.

“It’s good for the nation,” Goldstein advised me. “I’m very pleased our president has executed the democratic factor, the patriotic factor.”

I had reached out to Lew — he made me cease calling him Mr. Goldstein after I had children — within the wake of Biden’s disastrous debate efficiency. He’s 81, the identical age as Biden, so I believed he might need some perception into the president’s stumbles. Additionally, again at P.S. 108 within the Bronx, he’d delivered extraordinary and optimistic civics classes, and I wanted a dose of optimism given the endlessly grim information cycle.

Lew and I textual content and e mail usually. Final 12 months, I copyedited his (thus far unpublished) memoir, Lewis Goldstein: A Progressive Democrat Without end. However I had not seen him in individual since 2013, at a brunch his political motion committee hosted to honor Deepak Bhargava, my finest pal in fourth grade and a number one advocate for immigration reform. Mario Cilento, who I had a crush on in second grade and who’s now the president of the New York State AFL-CIO, gave the keynote.

Lew has all the time been a superb supply for me as a journalist as a result of he’s so politically linked. Senate Majority Chief Chuck Schumer wrote the foreword to his e-book.

Lew has additionally all the time believed that the children he taught — lots of them poor — may lead significant, dignified lives on this nation. He roots that religion in democracy. And with so many saying their vote means nothing this 12 months, or they’re transferring to Canada if their candidate loses, I needed to see if Lew had retained the hope so many round me appeared to have misplaced.

We met earlier this month at P.S. 108, the place Lew taught earlier than he took a job overseeing particular schooling curriculum for the borough — and the place I attended kindergarten by sixth grade, graduating in 1979.

The college’s footprint has doubled since both of us final noticed it. However the principle constructing, three tales of yellow brick with some artwork deco thrives, seems a lot the identical. The dimly lit staircases nonetheless have metallic grates, so children don’t fall over the rails. Lew observed that there aren’t any blackboards anymore. He questioned in the event that they nonetheless train cursive.

Lew, who’s an energetic member of the biggest homosexual synagogue within the nation, Manhattan’s Congregation Beit Simchat Torah, was sporting a snazzy pink cane. He wore a pink Bronx Democrats Delight shirt; a baseball cap selling New York Lawyer Normal Letitia James — one of many numerous politicians on whose campaigns he has volunteered — and pins: a Democratic donkey and two that cross the Delight flag with Israel’s.

“I’m carrying what represents my life,” he stated.

Fish tanks and subject journeys

We settled as finest we might into the child-sized chairs in my kindergarten class and postpone speaking about Biden to reminisce about our class journey to Albany, when Mr. Goldstein taught us how one can foyer the legislature. And the time he had us write to Mayor Ed Koch to complain concerning the price range cuts that squeezed 40 children into my class.

And the day that Eliot Engel — then a member of the New York state meeting, ultimately a chair of the U.S. Home International Affairs Committee — got here to our class to speak about payments he was engaged on.

Heady stuff for fourth graders.

Then Lew requested: “Do you keep in mind the animals?”

Mr. Goldstein, who has lived his whole 81 years within the Bronx, taught us metropolis children what was then referred to as ecology, and crammed our already crowded classroom with tanks and cages of snakes, fish and a rabbit that shocked us with infants one Monday morning.

Abruptly I frightened that the restaurant I’d picked for lunch might need been a mistake. Enzo’s was a mercifully brief half-block stroll from P.S. 108 in the summertime warmth. However the restaurant, a vestige of the neighborhood’s Italian previous, has a menu heavy on meat in pink sauce, and Lew has been a vegan for greater than a decade.

He ordered rigatoni, maintain the cheese, and requested for plant-based milk in his espresso then drank it black as a result of our waiter had no concept what he was speaking about. I received my regular after I’m in my previous neighborhood, eggplant parmesan.

“I’m a 90% vegetarian now,” I advised Lew, half proud, half apologizing for the parmesan.

“Make it 100,” he stated.

I rolled my eyes and advised Lew I used to be going to the lavatory.

“The place’s your corridor cross?” he requested.

The 1968 Chicago DNC

This summer time’s Democratic conference might be Lew’s fourth: He was additionally a delegate in 2012, when President Barack Obama was renominated and went on to triumphant victory, and in 2000, the 12 months of Al Gore, who didn’t. At his first rodeo, the wild experience of 1968, Lew was 25 years previous.

That fateful 12 months, Lew began out supporting Robert F. Kennedy for president. After Kennedy was assassinated, he backed Eugene McCarthy, who opposed the Vietnam Warfare. Two different candidates vied for the nomination — George McGovern and Hubert Humphrey, who received on the conference, went on to lose to Richard Nixon. Had the Democrats been extra united, Lew causes, they may have beat him.

That’s why he was initially so pissed off by the refrain of critics calling for Biden to step apart. And why he’s so glad Biden — and a flurry of outstanding Democrats — clearly endorsed Harris Sunday afternoon.

“I look ahead to supporting her in Chicago,” he advised me over the telephone. “We’ll see if anybody opposes Kamala Harris, I hope not.”

Lew, who wears cochlear implants, discovered a companion, a homosexual political activist from upstate, to help him on the conference subsequent month — somebody who might inform him what persons are saying when the noise makes it exhausting to listen to and, given the cane, assist him get round.

One factor he isn’t frightened about is pro-Palestinian protesters disrupting the proceedings. “I’ve nothing in opposition to protesters,” he stated. “I’ve been a protester for a lot of, a few years — a militant one at occasions.”

He was arrested as soon as, for demonstrating in opposition to the police killing of an unarmed scholar, Amadou Diallo, within the Bronx in in 1999.

What Lew is frightened about most is former President Donald Trump returning to the White Home. He advised me which may make him go away the nation.

“The place would you go?” I requested.

“Costa Rica.”

This isn’t what I got here again to the Bronx to listen to. Is Lew saying the good experiment in democracy he taught me about has failed?

‘I’m extra homosexual than I’m Jewish’

Lew spent years in denial — and in concern of AIDS — earlier than he got here out at 51, however made up for these a long time within the closet by throwing himself into queer advocacy.

“I used to be born Jewish, homosexual and progressive,” he writes within the first paragraph of the e-book I helped edit. Its focus is Bronx politics from the Sixties onward, with a specific emphasis on the competition between reform-minded Democrats like Lew and extra conventional get together stalwarts.

In an early chapter, he writes a couple of highschool friendship with a boy from a Republican household that “survived many heated debates.” For many of his life, Lew writes, he might work with Republicans — like Assemblyman Man Velella, who lived on the block subsequent to mine.

Nobody in my household ever voted for him. However we might wave to Velella if we noticed him in his driveway, and he would wave again.

At the moment feels completely different, Lew stated, noting the rise of the Christian proper that has pushed to ban abortions and ban books like The Diary of Anne Frank from public colleges and libraries. “If there was a banned books listing in 1978 after I was your instructor,” he stated, “I might have made you learn each one among them.”

Lew stated he has by no means been a sufferer of homophobia — or antisemitism.

“I take the subway again from CBST at night time, carrying a kippah,” he stated, referring to the legendary homosexual shul in midtown Manhattan. “By no means had an issue.”

It was CBST — proudly homosexual and deeply engaged in social activism — that drew Lew into Judaism.

“I’m extra homosexual than I’m Jewish,” he advised me.

He worries {that a} second Trump time period might spell the top of same-sex marriage and different hard-won rights for queer folks.

An unsure future

After lunch, Lew had a CT scan, so after we parted he was nervous about what the medical doctors may discover. I used to be relieved to get a textual content as I headed again dwelling to Washington, D.C.: Every part checked out high-quality.

A couple of days later, one other textual content from Lew. He had a suggestion for a brand new ticket: Harris on the high and Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer as her operating mate.

It jogged my memory of fourth grade, when the principal despatched an emissary to our class asking for “a powerful boy” to hold some bins, and Mr. Goldstein responded: “I’ll give him a powerful woman.”

After we spoke on Sunday after Biden endorsed Harris, Lew once more prompt Whitmer for the second slot. “I might like to see it but it surely’s not going to occur — two females or two Black folks, or a Latino on the ticket,” he advised me. “We’re not there but.”

My nature-loving instructor spent Sunday morning strolling with mates from his synagogue — and his cane — within the Hudson River Valley, and texting me images of crops. He noticed the information about Biden on his telephone.

“It was a superb day,” he stated a pair hours later. “I’m wanting ahead to much less pressure in choosing our presidential candidate. I’m feeling optimistic.”