What The Seahawks Said – 2024 Week 8: Seahawks vs. Bills

MIKE MACDONALD: That is a results of good soccer crew that outplayed us in three phases, after which it will get out of hand whenever you’re doing the issues we did immediately the place we did not assist ourselves as nicely. It is a laundry checklist of issues. We are able to go line merchandise by line merchandise if you’d like. The lengthy and in need of it’s we obtained outplayed, outcoached, and we obtained to go make it proper. Really feel prefer it’s too typically we have now had this dialog with you guys of going again to work on Tuesday and hitting this factor head on and seeing if we will get this factor rotated towards a great Rams crew coming in right here.

How completely different does that recreation really feel should you capitalize within the crimson zone on these two second quarter journeys?

MIKE MACDONALD: Exhausting to inform if it flips, however you’re feeling such as you’re proper in it. Once more, it is a story of crimson zone, us not getting stops within the crimson zone that we want, after which not with the ability to run the ball contained in the five-yard line. We have to be higher there for positive.

The one I suppose the place Geno fell again, what occurred on that?

MIKE MACDONALD: I feel he simply obtained stepped on. You guys may need seen it. I did not see it. He both obtained tripped or obtained stepped on.

Simply massive image wanting on the miscues made immediately, how do you’re feeling the fellows had been making an attempt to deal with that within the second. Appeared like clearly Derick Corridor and Jarran Reed obtained into it…

MIKE MACDONALD: Nicely there may be some frustration there. Look, our guys are linked, they usually have one another’s backs. They’re emotional. There are going to be flare-ups and stuff. Looks as if it calmed down. Wasn’t a sensible penalty. Simply that is not how we prepare our guys to assault quarterbacks, so wasn’t a sensible transfer.

The place is your concern stage with the place the run recreation is at now? Second time in three, 4 video games you’ve got gone on the market with beneath 2.2 yards per carry.

MIKE MACDONALD: Yeah, I might say it is a main concern. We have to make it proper. If I knew the one reply, I might give that to you proper now. Looks as if it is a litany of issues. We have to go to work on it. Proper now, we will not management the tempo of video games. We have to go to work.

Any replace on Dre’Mont Jones?

MIKE MACDONALD: We’ll see. I feel he completed the sport, so we’ll take it from there.

Was DK Metcalf near taking part in in any respect?

MIKE MACDONALD: I imply, he is solely missed, what, two video games in his profession? I feel that speaks for itself on his work ethic. I do know he was making an attempt to do all the things humanly doable to play. It turned clear later within the week he wasn’t going to have the ability to go.

How a lot of an impression do you suppose not having him had on the offense?

MIKE MACDONALD: No, DK Metcalf is one among one, however we have got a variety of actually good gamers that may play. We anticipate them to go in and execute at a excessive stage. We’d like to have the ability to transfer the ball on the bottom and within the air. We have to have the ability to rating within the crimson zone. DK would not have been on the market on the purpose line on the one- or two-yard line.

What did you make of Ernest Jones IV’s first recreation with you guys?

MIKE MACDONALD: Robust to inform proper now. Felt like he made some performs out in area. Bought to have a look at the run recreation on a few of these runs that had been getting out and determine what is going on on there.

A few of these video games, simply how powerful is the conditions Geno has been in, whether or not it is the rating or the run recreation?

MIKE MACDONALD: It is too typically we’re in throw-mode on the finish. Once more, it begins with dictating phrases to the opposite crew, controlling the sport, the tempo of the sport, caring for the soccer. So yeah, we have put him in powerful conditions late in recreation for positive.

Selecting off Josh Allen for the primary time in like 300 move makes an attempt for him, what did that imply I suppose simply so far as that second?

MIKE MACDONALD: It was a lone form of vivid spot within the recreation. Felt like we had an opportunity to actually flip the momentum there and Josh had an ideal approach on that play, after which when he had the chance, he took benefit of it. In order that was nice on the time. Felt like we had an opportunity to get the factor rolling.

How indicative is or is that this not of the place you might be on this program proper now?

MIKE MACDONALD: I feel that is a great query. We speak about stacking wins round right here, and whenever you’re happening and off, forwards and backwards, it is irritating. You need to have the ability to construct on the great issues that we’re doing so we will get our program to the place we wish it to go. If you take steps again like immediately, it is very sobering, irritating. However that is the NFL. If you happen to do not deliver it and have your finest towards good groups, you are not going to win these video games. Our guys know that. As coaches we have got to arrange our guys one of the best we will. We have to name nice video games. This complete factor has to maintain coming collectively. Time is ticking as we are saying. We’re about midway by means of the season now. However you’re taking a step again, I imply, proper within the thick of it within the division, and this recreation developing goes to be an enormous one.

Appeared to actually emphasize heavy personnel packages immediately. Additional offensive lineman and stuff. Was that one thing you guys had been equipped for and what was providing you with guys points?

MIKE MACDONALD: Nicely it was greater than they’ve proven on tape in these conditions, however you continue to should be prepared for it. I believed we had a strong plan. In all probability might have had some extra entrance flexibility on that entrance to have some extra solutions, perhaps some extra actions. These are issues we talked about. You are making an attempt to regulate all through seeing the place the ball is hitting to see if we will get some anchor factors or play blocks higher. So (a) mixture of not making an attempt to scrap what you have got but in addition perhaps simply calm it down.

It wasn’t ok after they went to their massive 12 personnel.

As up and down as it has been, do you also have a good learn on whether or not your finest can be pretty much as good as Buffalo or not know that but?