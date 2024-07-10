What She’s Said So Far

Gypsy Rose Blanchard is pregnant.

The creator and actuality TV star, 32, who spent eight years in jail for her function within the 2015 homicide of her allegedly abusive mom, Clauddine “Dee Dee” Blanchard, introduced July 9 in a YouTube video that she and boyfriend Ken Urker had been anticipating their first baby.

In her video, titled “I’m Pregnant, My Journey So Far,” Gypsy Rose Blanchard revealed she was 11 weeks pregnant and was due in January 2025.

“This was not deliberate in any respect. This was fully sudden, however we’re each very excited to tackle this new journey of parenthood,” Blanchard mentioned within the video, which she additionally excerpted on TikTok.

Blanchard, who was launched from jail in December 2023, addressed considerations.

“I do know that there are going to be individuals who really feel like I’m not able to be a mom,” she mentioned. Her response? “I don’t know if anybody’s actually able to be a mom.”

“I simply need to be a great mom for my baby. I need to be every thing my mom wasn’t,” she mentioned.

Blanchard is believed to have been a sufferer of Munchausen syndrome by proxy, a psychological dysfunction through which a caretaker makes somebody unwell or creates the phantasm of them being unwell to be able to obtain consideration.

Dee Dee Blanchard, Gypsy Rose Blanchard’s mom, “was satisfied Gypsy suffered from a variety of well being points,” in keeping with Ozarks First.

Whereas on the stand throughout her trial, Gypsy Rose Blanchard described how her mom sought medical consideration for her all through her life to deal with her for numerous situations — together with leukemia and muscular dystrophy — which she really by no means had.

Gypsy Rose Blanchard detailed how she was pressured to make use of each a wheelchair and an oxygen tank though she required neither, in keeping with the Springfield Information-Chief.

She additionally admitted on the stand that she organized for then-boyfriend Nicholas Godejohn to kill her mom, in keeping with Ozarks First.

Godejohn was convicted of first-degree homicide and sentenced to life in jail after first pleading not responsible to stabbing Dee Dee Blanchard to dying in her bed room. He’s presently serving a life sentence with no probability of parole on the Potosi Correctional Heart, in keeping with The Springfield Information-Chief.

Blanchard met Urker after he wrote her a “letter of help” whereas she was in jail in 2017, she advised E! Information in 2019. Urker proposed to Blanchard whereas she was nonetheless behind bars in 2018.

The 2 later parted methods in 2019. Blanchard went on to marry one other man, Ryan Anderson, in a jail wedding ceremony ceremony in 2022.

Blanchard started spending time with Urker once more earlier this 12 months following her break up with Anderson. In an interview with TODAY.com earlier this 12 months, Anderson mentioned he felt “blindsided” by the breakup.

“I’m simply experiencing issues as they arrive. I’m nonetheless in reflection and processing mode,” he says. “So much has occurred. It’s onerous to wrap my head round a number of issues which have occurred as a result of I imply, once I say I’m blindsided, I actually am blindsided about how briskly issues progressed.”

Blanchard confirmed to Folks in Could that she and Urker had been again collectively, saying for the primary time in her life, she’s “doing one thing that makes me blissful — I’m prioritizing me.”

In her video announcement about her being pregnant, Blanchard mentioned Urker has been supportive of her as she experiences being pregnant “temper swings.”

“I’ve skilled loopy temper swings. Poor Ken. Like, Poor Ken,” she mentioned, including, that she turns into irritated with Urker even when he simply “breathes unsuitable.”

“He is been very gracious about it. He is been very forgiving about it,” she added.

Blanchard additionally talked about coping with some fatigue, however mentioned basically, her being pregnant “has been a breeze” and famous that her baby-on-the-way was wholesome.

Blanchard advised viewers that her being pregnant has introduced her peace of thoughts. “I really feel a shift in myself. When I discovered I used to be pregnant, none of anything mattered,” she mentioned. “The drama, the social media, the feud between creator and me and all of that drama, simply all pale. It did not matter anymore.”

“All that issues is ensuring that I am wholesome, the child is wholesome, my relationship with Ken is wholesome and we’re shifting ahead in a optimistic means,” she added.

TODAY.com has reached out to Blanchard for remark.