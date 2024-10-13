What Ohio State Coach Ryan Day Said After Loss to Oregon Ducks: Officiating ‘Cost Us’

The Ohio State Buckeyes and Oregon Geese performed immediately faculty soccer basic on Saturday evening. The No. 3 Geese pulled off the upset over the No. 2 Ohio State Buckeyes, 32-31.
The Buckeyes had been driving for a game-winning subject purpose late, however an offensive move interference derailed the drive. On the final play of the sport, needing a number of extra yards for a subject purpose, Ohio State quarterback Will Howard took off to run, and the clock hit triple zeros earlier than the Buckeyes may name timeout.
“You hate to level fingers, and I gained’t do this,” Day mentioned. “That could be a crew loss.”
Day talked about what went on over the past sequence the place Ohio State was driving for a game-winning subject purpose try.
“It felt like we had been in subject purpose vary there,” Day mentioned. “We needed to maintain including to the sector purpose as a result of each time you add 5 yards, it will increase it. You are taking slightly penalty like that. It’s heartbreaking however that’s soccer.”
Ryan Day was not proud of the offensive move interference name on Jeremiah Smith.
“We did an awesome job of getting down the sector and persevering with to combat, however the one play there…(defensive again) is grabbing on Jeremiah Smith; Jeremiah is preventing there. They known as that flag there and that price us, however it shouldn’t come down to 1 play,” Day mentioned. “I’ve mentioned that earlier than. We need to depart little question. I felt like we must always have carried out that tonight and we didn’t. So, then we put it within the palms of a name, and also you don’t get it. That’s on us. We must always by no means have let it come right down to that.”
Day elaborated extra on a few of the miscues the Buckeyes made.
“There have been some lengthy throws down the sector the place they bought behind us. There have been some runs that break up that weren’t match accurately,” Day mentioned. “There was greater than only one factor.”
Day Talks About Autzen Stadium Ambiance, Noise
Day gave Oregon props for getting the job carried out however acknowledged that Ohio State didn’t play their greatest.
“If you go on the highway, you’re going to play in nice environments. We had a pair penalties in there, a few of the younger guys. Some false begins there that damage, and that’s in the end issues that we will’t settle for,” Day mentioned. “I believed our guys stored preventing. They stored swinging, even right down to the one-yard line on the finish…. By way of message with the crew, it’s midway via the season. It hurts. We must always have gained the sport. Give Oregon credit score, they performed effectively however there have been simply too many issues that we may have carried out higher on this sport however we didn’t. We now have plenty of soccer forward of us. We now have to go get these issues mounted.”
On Will Howard’s efficiency…
“He’s robust,” Day mentioned. “He competed all the best way to the top. I give him credit score and he was preventing all the best way to the top. We had been attempting to get three guys into the boundary on the final play to get that ball accomplished. Any person flashed in his face, and he scrambled. He’ll be arduous on himself however he was competing all the best way to the top. Made some large time throws to offer us an opportunity to be in field-goal vary. He threw a superb ball to Jeremiah (Smith), however there was contact with Jeremiah. On the following play, there was contact to (Emeka) Egbuka. We’re not going to return with these different issues. It doesn’t matter at this level. It shouldn’t come right down to that, however I do like the best way Will (Howard) performed. I believed he competed and was robust within the sport.”
With the win over Ohio State, Oregon improved to 6-0 to start out the season for the primary time since 2013 and ninth time in program historical past. It was the Geese’ ninth win in program historical past towards a top-five opponent. Oregon quarterback Dillon Gabriel led the Geese offense to 496 yards of whole offense, selecting up 341 yards within the air and 155 dashing yards.
Subsequent, Ohio State is on a bye week and Oregon performs on the highway at Purdue on Friday, Oct. 18.
