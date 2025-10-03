What National Day is today? Is today National Boyfriend Day 2025? More on Oct. 3 day

National Girlfriend Day 2025 has passed, and now it’s time to snuggle up with your honey on National Boyfriend Day 2025 as we roll into crisp fall weather.

National Boyfriend Day is today, Oct. 3, where girlfriends are encouraged to celebrate the guy who gives you butterflies, shares their French fries, protects you from spiders, and fixes your leaky faucet. Whether it’s a new relationship, or one that has stood the test of time, today is all about honoring those guys who have been there through your “Bachelor”-watching nights.

Here’s what to know about the National Day.

When is National Boyfriend Day 2025?

National Boyfriend Day 2025 is today, Friday, Oct. 3, 2025, according to National Day Calendar, the original source of the year’s National Days.

Happy National Boyfriend Day! Here some gift ideas

First, what does your boyfriend like? Is he an adventurer? Adorable geek? Foodie? Old-school romantic? Maybe plan a fun scavenger hunt to a surprise spot, like the first place you kissed, or give him tickets to see his favorite band or buy him his favorite NFL Jersey (Jaxson Dart, anyone?). For our handsome nerds, maybe gift them an iconic book, play video games with them or maybe just hang out and watch their favorite movie.

National Boyfriend Day quotes

While couples often share cute nicknames, some of the best compliments come from the heart, as cliché or cheesy as they are. On National Boyfriend Day 2025, strengthen your bond with your honey with a good morning text, or perhaps just a simple compliment like “You make me laugh harder than anyone else.”

Perhaps quote Audrey Hepburn’s “The best thing to hold onto in life is each other,” or this classic from Dr. Seuss: “You know you’re in love when you can’t fall asleep because reality is finally better than your dreams.” Find some more ideas from GoodReads here.

#NationalBoyfriendDay

Share those special moments with your sweetie on National Boyfriend Day 2025 by showcasing your cozy connections using #NationalBoyfriendDay or #boyfriendday on social media.

Sweetest Day 2025

Sweetest Day 2025 falls on Oct. 18, according to National Today, where people are encouraged to simply be “sweet” by sharing a kind throught, small gift or gesture with someone in their life. Some people may think today is Sweetest Day since it always falls on the third Saturday of October, and today is Oct. 3.

National Fiancé Day 2025

Social media users have gotten so wrapped up in love today that they may think it’s National Fiancé Day. However, that day is loosely observed on Aug. 1. Further, National Kiss Your Fiancé Day 2025 was on March 20, per the National Today Calendar.

Lori Comstock is a New Jersey-based journalist with the Mid-Atlantic Connect Team.

