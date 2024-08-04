What is the repechage round in track and field?

There’s a brand new spherical of races for many particular person monitor occasions on the Olympics this yr.

It’s referred to as the repechage — pronounced rep-eh-shazh –— and it loosely interprets in French to “to fish out” or “second likelihood.”

Monitor athletes competing within the following occasions now get an additional spherical –— in the event that they want it — to succeed in their occasion’s semifinals: males’s and girls’s 200m, 400m, 800m, 1500m and hurdles occasions.

Within the earlier setup, the highest finishers by place in every warmth would robotically transfer on to the semifinal, and the runners with the highest instances amongst those that didn’t qualify would fill out the remaining spots within the semi. That latter group has been lovingly dubbed the “fortunate losers.”

Now, with the repechage spherical, the runners who do not robotically advance to the semis will as a substitute take part in a second race to qualify. Relying on the occasion, anyplace from two to 6 runners transfer on from the repechage spherical to fill out the semifinal area, and followers are handled to 4 rounds of the occasion as a substitute of three. This ensures that each one opponents in these occasions will compete in a minimal of two races on the Olympics.

Notably, the boys’s and girls’s 100m are repechage-free, as each codecs as a substitute have a preliminary spherical, which operates as a type of play-in spherical previous to Spherical 1, which options computerized qualifiers.

The repechage is a brand new wrinkle to trace and area’s presence on the Olympics, however different sports activities like wrestling, rowing, judo and monitor biking have used variations of the second-chance spherical of their respective Olympic competitions.