What is that? Olympic Phryge confounds some, but is very French

PARIS (AP) — “Is it the Eiffel Tower?” asks a puzzled American vacationer queued in entrance of the Paris 2024 Megastore.

To worldwide guests, the triangular Olympic Phryge mascot would possibly resemble the long-lasting monument, a “poop emoji” — that’s in accordance with one other shopper, a tongue or even, nicely, feminine anatomy. Nevertheless, it rings a specific bell for the French.

A fan takes a photograph of a stuffed mascot in Paris, France, throughout the opening ceremony of the 2024 Summer time Olympics, Friday, July 26, 2024. (AP Picture/Lindsey Wasson)

It’s been over 200 years because the “bonnet phrygien” was final a typical sight within the streets of Paris. But, the hat nonetheless carries the identical revolutionary spirit it first did in 1789.

The official Olympic Phryge mascot is a nod to the Phrygian cap, an emblematic accent of the French revolutionaries. Revived from Roman instances, when freed slaves used to put on it, the revolutionaries adopted it as an affidavit to their values of freedom and emancipation for each women and men.

The heritage of the French Revolution and the start of the first Republic have deeply influenced the French, who now affiliate the Phrygian cap — and subsequently the Phryge (pronounced alongside the strains of “freezh”) — with its beliefs.

“It’s the image of liberty, and it’s additionally a really robust message linked to the revolution that we wish for these video games,” declared Tony Estanguet, president of the Paris 2024 organizing committee, earlier than the Video games.

Exhibiting a bit of extra respect for French authorities this time, the Phryge is making its presence felt throughout France. Life-sized Phryges have been popping up at Olympic venues, the place followers wait in line to take footage with them. They’ve visited well-known French monuments and even posed with international law enforcement officials.

Phryge poses for a selfie with followers in Good (AP Picture/Julio Cortez) Phryge greets followers in Saint-Etienne (AP Picture/Silvia Izquierdo)

The French browsing workforce with dancers and Phryge (AP Picture/Gregory Bull) Phryge visits the North Paris Area (AP Picture/John Locher)

The Olympic mascot is all around the Video games — and, in fact, the Paris 2024 official shops. It adorns mugs, caps, T-shirts, key rings and extra. Inside simply quarter-hour of the Megastore’s opening Monday on the Champs-Élysées, vacationers are already swiftly lining as much as snag some souvenirs.

Some, akin to Kevin Cahill, brim with enthusiasm on the thought of shopping for “every thing, every thing as a result of I’m very excited to be right here.” Although he admits he doesn’t know the mascot’s symbolism, he describes it as “wonderful.”

His pleasure mirrors that of many others, as seen with Pierre Leonardi, who’s sporting the Phrygian hat: “I wished to put on this one at this time, in reminiscence of France.”

Nevertheless, not everyone seems to be satisfied by the incongruous look of the mascot. Earlier than the Video games, the historic image appeared overshadowed by its obvious resemblance to a clitoris. “We’ve revealed a brand new information to the anatomy of the clitoris!” posted the U.Okay.’s Vagina Museum, together with an up to date information to the organ that features photos of the Phryge. Considerably appropriately, condoms bearing the Olympics brand prominently characteristic the Phryge with a megaphone: “Rating a win: Sure to consent, no to STDs.”

Whether or not or not the true intent of the mascot is evident to them, the vacationers on the Megastore are making certain the Olympic Phryge will make its means all over the world.

A spectator carrying an Olympic mascot hat watches a seaside volleyball match in Paris (AP Picture/Robert F. Bukaty)

